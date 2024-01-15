Senator Bong Go’s Malasakit Team Provides Relief and Support to South Cotabato Calamity Victims

In a compassionate bid to provide relief to those affected by various calamities in South Cotabato, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team swung into action on Thursday, January 11. The relief activities were carried out in Tupi, Tantangan, and Koronadal City, with the aim of supporting victims of fire, landslide, strong winds, and flash floods.

Direct Aid to the Affected

The Malasakit Team’s efforts were marked by the distribution of essential supplies to the affected residents. These included grocery packs, clothing, masks, vitamins, snacks, and sports equipment. The distribution points were strategically chosen to be local disaster risk reduction and management offices, as well as the mayor’s office in Tantangan, ensuring easy accessibility for the beneficiaries.

In a significant move, the team, in collaboration with the National Housing Authority, facilitated housing assistance for 16 families. This initiative is seen as a vital step in supporting these families in rebuilding their homes, creating a sense of stability in the aftermath of the calamities.

Go’s Commitment to Healthcare

Go underscored the importance of the Malasakit Centers program, a significant initiative he pioneered to streamline government medical assistance. Launched in 2018, these centers have since become a beacon of hope for around ten million Filipinos, reflecting the success of the program. Currently, the program boasts of 159 centers across the country, a testament to its widespread reach and effectiveness. The program has been institutionalized in RA 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go authored.

Moreover, Go emphasized the need for the expansion of healthcare facilities. He advocated for the construction of Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers, aimed at providing more specialized healthcare services. The Super Health Centers are envisioned to offer a range of services, including outpatient care, birthing facilities, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, surgical units, and telemedicine. It is noteworthy that the establishment of these centers within existing Department of Health regional hospitals is backed by RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

Infrastructure Support in South Cotabato

Aside from healthcare, Go has also shown commitment to infrastructure development in South Cotabato. His support has extended to various projects such as road construction, riverbank protection, street lighting, and the construction of a new slaughterhouse. These initiatives not only contribute to the physical infrastructure of the region, but also reinforce the senator’s dedication to improving the lives of his constituents.