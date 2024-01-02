en English
Business

SEC Philippines Launches Special Audit on Seedin Technology Inc.

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
SEC Philippines Launches Special Audit on Seedin Technology Inc.

In a significant development, the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has commenced an extraordinary audit of Seedin Technology Inc., a financial technology firm. This move comes in the wake of suspected fraudulent activities by the company’s former president, Edison Tsai. Seedin, a licensed entity under the SEC, has managed to raise P1.42 billion for a total of 296 projects through its crowdfunding platform by December 2022.

Audit Aimed at Uncovering Misconduct

SEC Commissioner Kelvin Lee confirmed the special audit, stating that the main objective is to identify any potential misconduct and ascertain whether enforcement actions are necessary. This step reflects the SEC’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of financial institutions and protecting the interests of investors, thereby ensuring a healthy business environment.

Seedin’s Internal Measures

Alongside the SEC’s efforts, Seedin itself is undertaking a forensic audit to determine the full extent of the alleged fraudulent activities by Tsai. The company is also preparing to initiate legal proceedings against Tsai to address the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future. These proactive measures demonstrate Seedin’s commitment to transparency and accountability, which are crucial in maintaining investor trust.

Crowdfunding: A Boon for SMEs

Crowdfunding provides an innovative method of raising capital, especially for small, medium, and emerging enterprises (SMEs). This approach involves collecting funds for business ventures via an online platform from the public. The SEC has been actively promoting crowdfunding as a feasible option for raising capital. Seedin has been a frontrunner in this domain, providing a crowdfunding portal specifically for Philippine SMEs. Other SEC-registered crowdfunding entities include Investree Philippine and Eastern Securities Development Corp. (Round One). Over 200 businesses have successfully raised capital through the Investree and Seedin platforms, with more than 1,000 registered issuers. CrymtonComtech Sales & Services is one notable MSME that has reaped the benefits of crowdfunding.

Business Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

