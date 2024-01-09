en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Sariaya Bolsters Emergency Response with New Ambulances and Fire Truck

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Sariaya Bolsters Emergency Response with New Ambulances and Fire Truck

The municipal town of Sariaya, situated in the heart of Quezon Province, has significantly enhanced its emergency response resources. The local government has proudly announced the acquisition of five new, state-of-the-art ambulances, and an Isuzu D-MAX pickup. These assets are set to bolster the town’s capacity to respond to emergencies and strengthen public services.

Investment in Public Health and Safety

The acquisition of these new vehicles is an investment in the town’s public health and safety infrastructure. The five ambulances will be utilized by local government units to serve the community’s needs. They are available free of charge for patients who require immediate transport to the hospital. This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the local government to improve emergency medical services, ensuring residents have swift access to care when it matters most.

Supporting the Bureau of Fire Protection

In addition to the ambulances, the local government has also acquired an Isuzu D-MAX pickup, which will be handed over to the Bureau of Fire Protection. This vehicle will significantly enhance the Bureau’s operational capabilities, enabling quicker and more effective responses to fire emergencies. The pickup is a testament to the town’s commitment to safeguard its citizens from potential fire hazards.

Unveiling Ceremony

Both the ambulances and the pickup were officially unveiled during the town’s flag raising ceremony on Monday, January 8. Mayor Marcelo Gayeta, who presided over the event, highlighted the local government’s dedication to improving public services. He expressed his optimism that the new additions to the town’s emergency fleet would pave the way for an even safer community in Sariaya.

0
Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
1 min ago
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Jolts Davao Occidental, Philippines
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted Davao Occidental in the Philippines, rousing inhabitants from their slumber at approximately 4:48 AM. Initially reported as a more powerful 7.1 magnitude quake, it was later confirmed to be of a slightly lesser magnitude. The tremor’s epicenter was identified
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Jolts Davao Occidental, Philippines
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
1 hour ago
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
DOH Warns Against Fraudulent Malasakit Center Facebook Page
3 hours ago
DOH Warns Against Fraudulent Malasakit Center Facebook Page
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
2 mins ago
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
Bulacan Police Arrest 46 Offenders in Anti-Criminality Drive
2 mins ago
Bulacan Police Arrest 46 Offenders in Anti-Criminality Drive
Philippine Government Seeks Clemency for Citizen on Death Row in Indonesia
51 mins ago
Philippine Government Seeks Clemency for Citizen on Death Row in Indonesia
Latest Headlines
World News
'The Hags': Minnesota Women's Annual Pilgrimage to NFL Stadiums
10 seconds
'The Hags': Minnesota Women's Annual Pilgrimage to NFL Stadiums
Bigg Boss 17 Controversy Unfolds Amid Wellness and Entertainment News
17 seconds
Bigg Boss 17 Controversy Unfolds Amid Wellness and Entertainment News
Connecticut Entrepreneur to Enrich State's Professional Sports with New Soccer Team
2 mins
Connecticut Entrepreneur to Enrich State's Professional Sports with New Soccer Team
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
2 mins
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
Ja Morant's Season Cut Short by Severe Shoulder Injury
2 mins
Ja Morant's Season Cut Short by Severe Shoulder Injury
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization
3 mins
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
3 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
3 mins
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
4 mins
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app