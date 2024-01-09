Sariaya Bolsters Emergency Response with New Ambulances and Fire Truck

The municipal town of Sariaya, situated in the heart of Quezon Province, has significantly enhanced its emergency response resources. The local government has proudly announced the acquisition of five new, state-of-the-art ambulances, and an Isuzu D-MAX pickup. These assets are set to bolster the town’s capacity to respond to emergencies and strengthen public services.

Investment in Public Health and Safety

The acquisition of these new vehicles is an investment in the town’s public health and safety infrastructure. The five ambulances will be utilized by local government units to serve the community’s needs. They are available free of charge for patients who require immediate transport to the hospital. This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the local government to improve emergency medical services, ensuring residents have swift access to care when it matters most.

Supporting the Bureau of Fire Protection

In addition to the ambulances, the local government has also acquired an Isuzu D-MAX pickup, which will be handed over to the Bureau of Fire Protection. This vehicle will significantly enhance the Bureau’s operational capabilities, enabling quicker and more effective responses to fire emergencies. The pickup is a testament to the town’s commitment to safeguard its citizens from potential fire hazards.

Unveiling Ceremony

Both the ambulances and the pickup were officially unveiled during the town’s flag raising ceremony on Monday, January 8. Mayor Marcelo Gayeta, who presided over the event, highlighted the local government’s dedication to improving public services. He expressed his optimism that the new additions to the town’s emergency fleet would pave the way for an even safer community in Sariaya.