Sara Duterte Honors Rizal’s Legacy, Urges Filipinos to Become Catalysts for Growth

On the 127th death anniversary of Jose Rizal, Philippine national hero, Vice President Sara Duterte underscored his profound impact on the nation’s history and his enduring influence on today’s Filipinos. As the country’s education secretary, Duterte’s insights extend beyond the political realm, shedding light on the connections between the past, present, and future of the Philippines.

Rizal: A Guiding Light

Duterte paid tribute to Rizal, hailing him as a visionary who leveraged his courage and intellect to change the course of Philippine history. In her address, she stressed Rizal’s unwavering love for the country, his desire for freedom, and his commitment to justice. These values, she emphasized, resonate deeply within the Filipino community and serve as a reminder of their duty to advocate for marginalized and underrepresented groups.

Emulating Rizal’s Vision

Duterte urged her fellow Filipinos not to relegate Rizal’s legacy merely to the pages of history books. She called on them to internalize and exemplify his values, notably his thirst for knowledge and his zeal for justice. She particularly encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from Rizal’s curiosity and passion for knowledge, positioning them as the future leaders and pacesetters of the nation’s development.

Advancing Towards a Progressive Philippines

In the spirit of Rizal Day, Duterte inspired Filipinos to rise above their challenges and become catalysts for growth and development. She emphasized the need for reforms and innovations aimed at creating a resilient, inclusive, and progressive Philippines. The Vice President’s call to action encapsulates the essence of Rizal’s vision, encouraging Filipinos to enact their own dreams for the future and contribute to the nation’s progress.