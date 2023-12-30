en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Sara Duterte Honors Rizal’s Legacy, Urges Filipinos to Become Catalysts for Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:48 am EST
Sara Duterte Honors Rizal’s Legacy, Urges Filipinos to Become Catalysts for Growth

On the 127th death anniversary of Jose Rizal, Philippine national hero, Vice President Sara Duterte underscored his profound impact on the nation’s history and his enduring influence on today’s Filipinos. As the country’s education secretary, Duterte’s insights extend beyond the political realm, shedding light on the connections between the past, present, and future of the Philippines.

Rizal: A Guiding Light

Duterte paid tribute to Rizal, hailing him as a visionary who leveraged his courage and intellect to change the course of Philippine history. In her address, she stressed Rizal’s unwavering love for the country, his desire for freedom, and his commitment to justice. These values, she emphasized, resonate deeply within the Filipino community and serve as a reminder of their duty to advocate for marginalized and underrepresented groups.

Emulating Rizal’s Vision

Duterte urged her fellow Filipinos not to relegate Rizal’s legacy merely to the pages of history books. She called on them to internalize and exemplify his values, notably his thirst for knowledge and his zeal for justice. She particularly encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from Rizal’s curiosity and passion for knowledge, positioning them as the future leaders and pacesetters of the nation’s development.

Advancing Towards a Progressive Philippines

In the spirit of Rizal Day, Duterte inspired Filipinos to rise above their challenges and become catalysts for growth and development. She emphasized the need for reforms and innovations aimed at creating a resilient, inclusive, and progressive Philippines. The Vice President’s call to action encapsulates the essence of Rizal’s vision, encouraging Filipinos to enact their own dreams for the future and contribute to the nation’s progress.

0
Education History Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional Allotment List Released

By Dil Bar Irshad

Interactive Games: A Novel Approach to Enhance Fact-checking Skills

By Bijay Laxmi

Rethinking College Affordability: Public vs. Private Institutions

By BNN Correspondents

AICTE Warns Against Fake 10-Day MBA Programs in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers ...
@Education · 41 mins
Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers ...
heart comment 0
Athletic Scholarships for 45 Total Football Club Players: An Investment in the Future

By Salman Khan

Athletic Scholarships for 45 Total Football Club Players: An Investment in the Future
Federal Judge Blocks Iowa Law Restricting LGBTQ+ Discussions and Book Content in Schools

By Justice Nwafor

Federal Judge Blocks Iowa Law Restricting LGBTQ+ Discussions and Book Content in Schools
Summer Drownings in New South Wales Raise Concerns Over Beach Safety Signs

By Olalekan Adigun

Summer Drownings in New South Wales Raise Concerns Over Beach Safety Signs
At 90, Eleanor Traylor Continues to Shape Literature and Inspire Generations

By Ayesha Mumtaz

At 90, Eleanor Traylor Continues to Shape Literature and Inspire Generations
Latest Headlines
World News
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
29 seconds
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
45 seconds
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
1 min
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation
2 mins
MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
2 mins
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance
3 mins
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
5 mins
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
5 mins
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
7 mins
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
31 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app