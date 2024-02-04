San Miguel Corp. Bolsters Clean Energy Investment Amid Growing Power Needs in the Philippines

In a strategic move to address the Philippines' burgeoning power needs, San Miguel Corp. (SMC), a multi-industry conglomerate, is escalating its investment in clean energy. At the helm of this initiative is the company's charismatic president and CEO, Ramon Ang, who has been instrumental in diversifying the firm's interests into food businesses and critical infrastructure, including expressways, railways, and airports. The ultimate aim: to uplift Filipino lives and create a sustainable future.

Transition to Cleaner Energy

Ang underscored the corporation's focus on transition technologies as a key to a cleaner energy future. One of these cutting-edge technologies is the development and use of battery energy storage systems (BESS). BESS are essentially large-scale batteries that store excess power and distribute it when necessary, serving as a reliable reserve during peak demand and power outages.

The Largest Integrated BESS Network

SMC's energy division, San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp., is breaking ground with a network of 32 battery storage stations nationwide. This network, with a cumulative capacity of 1,000 megawatts, is not only a first for the Philippines but also one of the largest integrated BESS networks worldwide. The project is a testament to SMC's commitment to embracing innovative, clean energy solutions.

The Masinloc power facility, now under the SMC banner, championed BESS technology in the country and Southeast Asia in 2016, employing state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries. This pioneering move underscores SMC's position as a trailblazer in the clean energy sector.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Portfolio

Moreover, SMC is broadening its renewable energy portfolio. Currently, this portfolio includes the Angat dam and San Roque hydro dam, both iconic symbols of the country's renewable energy landscape. Ambitious plans are underway for additional solar farms and inland wind energy facilities, further strengthening SMC's commitment to sustainable energy and environmental responsibility.