San Fernando City Urges Fisherfolk to Register Boats for Vital Support Services

In a move to strengthen compliance with the Coastal Management and Fishery Code, the City Agriculture Office in San Fernando City, La Union is prompting local fisherfolk to register or renew their boat licenses. This step is not just about regulation, but is also a gateway to a range of support services for the fishing community.

Why Register?

City Agriculturist, Mary Jane Alcedo, underscored the critical role of the registration process in identifying those operating within the city’s waters. This applies equally to both motorized and nonmotorized boat owners. Beyond identification, the registration is a prerequisite for fisherfolk to receive support services such as gasoline subsidy, insurance, and other interventions.

Support Services for Registered Fisherfolk

The city has, through City Ordinance 11, Series of 2021, sanctioned a P6,000 gasoline subsidy to registered motorized boat owners. Nonmotorized boat owners are not left out; they can benefit from fishing gear. Moreover, both motorized and nonmotorized boat owners are eligible for annual insurance through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

Alcedo emphasized the significance of these support measures, recognising that the fisherfolk have typically been overlooked in terms of assistance. In the year 2022, approximately 500 motorized and 170 nonmotorized boats were registered in the city.

Registration Period and Fees

The registration period is scheduled from January 2 to January 31. The fees for registration are P390 for motorized and P240 for nonmotorized boats. This proactive measure by the City Agriculture Office of San Fernando City, La Union, not only enforces the Coastal Management and Fishery Code, but also provides necessary support to fisherfolk, bolstering their ability to thrive in their trade.