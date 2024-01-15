en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Sam ‘SV’ Verzosa’s 15 Years of Devotion: A Journey of Faith and Humanity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Sam ‘SV’ Verzosa’s 15 Years of Devotion: A Journey of Faith and Humanity

On the bustling streets of Quiapo, Manila, amidst an ocean of fervent believers, walked Sam “SV” Verzosa, a Representative and a devout follower of the Black Nazarene, marking his 15th anniversary of unwavering faith. In the throng that was estimated to hold 6.5 million attendees, Verzosa, barefoot, struggled to climb the ‘andas’ – the carriage bearing the miraculous icon – to touch the cross of the Black Nazarene, a gesture of profound gratitude.

The Genesis of Verzosa’s Devotion

Verzosa’s spiritual journey began back in 2009, in the heart of Sampaloc, Manila. His faith, rooted in miraculous answers to his prayers, was a beacon passed down by his late father. This legacy was not merely about religious rituals, but the inherent teachings of faith and kindness.

A Shared Faith: The Story of Jayson

Among the teeming crowd, another story of faith was kindling. A first-time devotee, Jayson, a construction worker, was there with hope in his heart and a prayer on his lips for his child suffering from hydrocephalus. His presence there, much like Verzosa’s, was a testament to the power of faith and the human spirit’s resilience.

From Personal Experience to Public Service

Verzosa’s experience, coupled with the story of Jayson’s newfound faith, will find spotlight on his public service show ‘Dear SV’ on GMA 7 in January. In an era often marked by cynicism, stories of enduring faith such as these serve as a poignant reminder of our shared human capacity for hope and resilience.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
11 mins ago
BCCP Backs Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act and DOF Secretary Ralph Recto to Bolster Philippine Agriculture and Economy
Chris Nelson, the Executive Director/Trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (BCCP), has underscored the significance of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act as a priority legislation under President Marcos’ administration. The BCCP views this Act as a crucial safeguard for a resilient agricultural economy, offering protection against the perils of smuggling, hoarding, and
BCCP Backs Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act and DOF Secretary Ralph Recto to Bolster Philippine Agriculture and Economy
Koronadal City Ensures Inclusion of Blaan Tribe and Other Indigenous Groups in Development Plans
31 mins ago
Koronadal City Ensures Inclusion of Blaan Tribe and Other Indigenous Groups in Development Plans
New Educational Project Aims to Boost Math and Science Skills in Grade 7 Students
32 mins ago
New Educational Project Aims to Boost Math and Science Skills in Grade 7 Students
Philippines: Unveiling the Hidden Gems of Tourism
20 mins ago
Philippines: Unveiling the Hidden Gems of Tourism
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
22 mins ago
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
CIMB Bank Philippines Outlines Measures to Thwart Gadget Hacking Amid Rising Cyber Threats
26 mins ago
CIMB Bank Philippines Outlines Measures to Thwart Gadget Hacking Amid Rising Cyber Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
17 seconds
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
54 seconds
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
1 min
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
2 mins
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
2 mins
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
2 mins
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
2 mins
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
2 mins
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
21 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app