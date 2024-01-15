Sam ‘SV’ Verzosa’s 15 Years of Devotion: A Journey of Faith and Humanity

On the bustling streets of Quiapo, Manila, amidst an ocean of fervent believers, walked Sam “SV” Verzosa, a Representative and a devout follower of the Black Nazarene, marking his 15th anniversary of unwavering faith. In the throng that was estimated to hold 6.5 million attendees, Verzosa, barefoot, struggled to climb the ‘andas’ – the carriage bearing the miraculous icon – to touch the cross of the Black Nazarene, a gesture of profound gratitude.

The Genesis of Verzosa’s Devotion

Verzosa’s spiritual journey began back in 2009, in the heart of Sampaloc, Manila. His faith, rooted in miraculous answers to his prayers, was a beacon passed down by his late father. This legacy was not merely about religious rituals, but the inherent teachings of faith and kindness.

A Shared Faith: The Story of Jayson

Among the teeming crowd, another story of faith was kindling. A first-time devotee, Jayson, a construction worker, was there with hope in his heart and a prayer on his lips for his child suffering from hydrocephalus. His presence there, much like Verzosa’s, was a testament to the power of faith and the human spirit’s resilience.

From Personal Experience to Public Service

Verzosa’s experience, coupled with the story of Jayson’s newfound faith, will find spotlight on his public service show ‘Dear SV’ on GMA 7 in January. In an era often marked by cynicism, stories of enduring faith such as these serve as a poignant reminder of our shared human capacity for hope and resilience.