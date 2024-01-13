en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban

In a move to mitigate the impact of the closed fishing season in the Visayan Sea, 10 fisherfolk associations in Sagay City, Negros Occidental were endowed with P745,000 worth of fisheries livelihood assistance. The City Agriculture Office took the helm in distributing 50 units of shellfish rafts to these associations hailing from Barangays Bulanon, Taba-ao, and Plaridel on January 11.

Investing in Alternative Livelihoods

The provision of the assistance, funded by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, is an innovative step towards promoting shellfish farming and culture. This initiative is not just an alternative source of income, but a strong drive towards the development of fisheries while respecting the regulations of the fishing ban. The associations on the receiving end of this project are encouraged to maximize the benefits by maintaining the resources provided.

Enriching the Fisheries Livelihood

City Agriculturist Julie Delima, the spearhead of this project, stressed the importance of enhancing shellfish production. According to Delima, the objective is to boost the fisheries livelihood in the area, ensuring sustainability and growth. She further emphasized the need for the associations to take good care of the resources provided, indicating that the success of the project lies in their hands.

An Additional Livelihood Option

Alongside the shellfish rafts, vegetable seeds were also distributed to the fisherfolk. This move is aimed at promoting urban or container gardening as an additional livelihood option. This strategy will not only provide an alternative source of income during the fishing ban but will also contribute to food security and self-sustainability within the community.

0
Agriculture Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
Undeterred by the extreme cold expected to grip the Quad-City region, the Farm Show at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island is set to proceed as scheduled. Rob Junker, the show director, reiterated the significance of this event for the farming community, emphasizing its importance despite temperatures forecasted to plummet to minus 2 degrees
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
Laurens County's New Agricultural Center: A Boost for Economy and Tourism
19 mins ago
Laurens County's New Agricultural Center: A Boost for Economy and Tourism
Kenyan Government Leases Sugar Mills Amidst Global Price Volatility
31 mins ago
Kenyan Government Leases Sugar Mills Amidst Global Price Volatility
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
6 mins ago
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
Kebbi State Pledges Support for Federal Government's Dry Season Farming Initiatives
6 mins ago
Kebbi State Pledges Support for Federal Government's Dry Season Farming Initiatives
FOA's New Initiative: Matching Grants for Rice Farmers to Mitigate Rice Shortage in Malaysia
15 mins ago
FOA's New Initiative: Matching Grants for Rice Farmers to Mitigate Rice Shortage in Malaysia
Latest Headlines
World News
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
6 seconds
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
27 seconds
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
30 seconds
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
34 seconds
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
50 seconds
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
1 min
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
3 mins
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
3 mins
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
3 mins
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
57 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app