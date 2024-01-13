Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban

In a move to mitigate the impact of the closed fishing season in the Visayan Sea, 10 fisherfolk associations in Sagay City, Negros Occidental were endowed with P745,000 worth of fisheries livelihood assistance. The City Agriculture Office took the helm in distributing 50 units of shellfish rafts to these associations hailing from Barangays Bulanon, Taba-ao, and Plaridel on January 11.

Investing in Alternative Livelihoods

The provision of the assistance, funded by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, is an innovative step towards promoting shellfish farming and culture. This initiative is not just an alternative source of income, but a strong drive towards the development of fisheries while respecting the regulations of the fishing ban. The associations on the receiving end of this project are encouraged to maximize the benefits by maintaining the resources provided.

Enriching the Fisheries Livelihood

City Agriculturist Julie Delima, the spearhead of this project, stressed the importance of enhancing shellfish production. According to Delima, the objective is to boost the fisheries livelihood in the area, ensuring sustainability and growth. She further emphasized the need for the associations to take good care of the resources provided, indicating that the success of the project lies in their hands.

An Additional Livelihood Option

Alongside the shellfish rafts, vegetable seeds were also distributed to the fisherfolk. This move is aimed at promoting urban or container gardening as an additional livelihood option. This strategy will not only provide an alternative source of income during the fishing ban but will also contribute to food security and self-sustainability within the community.