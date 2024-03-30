Ryzza Mae Dizon Joins Elite List with Whang-Od Tattoo, Showcases Cultural Pride

Television host and actress Ryzza Mae Dizon recently embarked on a cultural journey to the mountains of Buscalan, Kalinga, to receive a tattoo from the Philippines' oldest mambabatok, Apo Whang-Od. In a social media post, Dizon shared her experience and the significance behind the tattoo, a three-dot pattern, symbolizing her connection with Filipino heritage. The encounter highlights the enduring legacy of traditional Filipino tattoo art and Whang-Od's role in preserving this cultural practice.

Embracing Tradition in Modern Times

At 18 years old, Dizon's decision to get inked by Apo Whang-Od is not just a personal milestone but a public affirmation of the importance of cultural preservation. Whang-Od, who recently turned 107, has become a living legend, attracting not only celebrities like Dizon but also tattoo enthusiasts from around the globe. Whang-Od's traditional 'batok' technique, a form of hand-tapped tattooing, has seen a resurgence in popularity as Filipinos and foreigners alike seek to connect with the indigenous practice. Dizon's experience in Buscalan goes beyond the physical tattoo, serving as a bridge between generations and a testament to the resilience of indigenous cultures in the face of modernity.

Celebrity Influence and Cultural Appreciation

The phenomenon of celebrities like Dizon getting tattoos from Apo Whang-Od has brought significant attention to the Kalinga tattoo tradition, sparking discussions about cultural appreciation versus appropriation. Each celebrity visit, documented and shared across social media platforms, serves as an opportunity to educate audiences about the depth of Filipino cultural heritage. However, it also raises questions about the sustainability of this practice and the potential impact of increased tourism on the community of Buscalan. Dizon's visit, in particular, has been met with excitement from her fans and fellow celebrities, underscoring the role public figures play in promoting cultural pride and awareness.

Whang-Od's Legacy and the Future of Batok

Apo Whang-Od's recognition, including awards for her contribution to Filipino culture, underscores the significance of her work and the broader effort to preserve intangible cultural heritage. As Whang-Od advances in age, the future of the 'batok' tradition rests in the hands of the next generation of mambabatok, who are learning under her guidance. Dizon's tattoo, alongside those of other celebrities and countless visitors, serves as a living canvas that carries the stories, traditions, and artistry of the Kalinga people to the wider world. The growing interest in traditional tattoos challenges us to reflect on the ways we engage with and honor indigenous cultures, ensuring that such practices are respected and sustained for future generations.

As the buzz around Ryzza Mae Dizon's recent tattoo adventure continues, it becomes clear that the allure of Apo Whang-Od's artistry extends far beyond the ink. It is a call to recognize, appreciate, and actively participate in the preservation of a cultural legacy that defines the Filipino identity. Dizon's journey to Buscalan is more than a rite of passage; it is a reminder of the enduring power of tradition in an ever-evolving world.