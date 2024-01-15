en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

‘Running Man Philippines’ Cast Embarks on South Korean Adventure for Season Two

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
‘Running Man Philippines’ Cast Embarks on South Korean Adventure for Season Two

As the dawn breaks over the bustling Manila airport, the cast of ‘Running Man Philippines’ gathers, excitedly bracing themselves for their upcoming journey to South Korea. The much-anticipated second season of the popular reality game show is set to be filmed in the heart of Hallyu, bringing a fresh gust of Filipino charm to the Korean entertainment landscape.

A Journey of a Thousand Miles Begins With a Single Step

Captured in the lens of GMA Network’s cameras, the stars – Mikael Daez, Glaiza De Castro, Buboy Villar, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy de Santos, and Angel Guardian – exude an infectious energy, their smiles mirroring the rising sun. The photos, shared across the network’s social media platforms, depict a close-knit team, ready to conquer new challenges.

Missing in Action: Ruru Madrid

Noticeably absent from the group is Ruru Madrid. The actor, who was part of the first season, revealed in a comment that he will miss the second season but promised to remain involved with the show in a special role. His cryptic message has left fans intrigued, fueling curiosity about the nature of his involvement in the upcoming season.

The Seventh Runner: Speculations and Predictions

As anticipation builds for the new season, speculation is rife regarding the identity of the seventh runner to complete the cast. The current members, during their appearance on ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,’ made various predictions, adding to the mystery and excitement surrounding the show.

‘Running Man Philippines’ is a local adaptation of the immensely popular South Korean reality game show ‘Running Man.’ Produced by GMA Network in collaboration with SBS Korea, the show has successfully bridged cultures, creating a unique blend of entertainment that resonates with audiences worldwide.

In related news, comedian Jee Seok-jin has rejoined the filming for the original ‘Running Man’ show in South Korea after taking a month-long break to focus on his health. His return, announced by the broadcaster SBS, promises to add more laughter and fun to the Korean version of the show. The latest episode featuring Jee Seok-jin will be aired on January 28.

0
Philippines South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
15 mins ago
Romualdez Calls for Investigation into Denial of Mandated Discounts to Seniors and PWDs
House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez has summoned a thorough investigation into multiple reports of businesses neglecting their legal obligations to provide the mandated discounts to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs). This call comes as numerous establishments are allegedly breaching the Expanded Senior Citizens Act (Republic Act No. 9994) and the Magna Carta
Romualdez Calls for Investigation into Denial of Mandated Discounts to Seniors and PWDs
Philippines Bolsters Military Presence in South China Sea Amid China Disputes
55 mins ago
Philippines Bolsters Military Presence in South China Sea Amid China Disputes
ABS-CBN's Epic Series Set to Explore Fraternity and Family Dynamics in 2024
1 hour ago
ABS-CBN's Epic Series Set to Explore Fraternity and Family Dynamics in 2024
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
25 mins ago
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
45 mins ago
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
55 mins ago
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
14 seconds
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
21 seconds
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
24 seconds
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
24 seconds
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
Karl Dickson to Referee Six Nations Opener: A Fresh Chapter for English Rugby Officiating
29 seconds
Karl Dickson to Referee Six Nations Opener: A Fresh Chapter for English Rugby Officiating
Private School Choice by France's New Education Minister Sparks Controversy
36 seconds
Private School Choice by France's New Education Minister Sparks Controversy
Naturopathy in Mainstream Medicine: A Debate of Science and Safety
38 seconds
Naturopathy in Mainstream Medicine: A Debate of Science and Safety
Pakistan's Election Campaign Kicks Off Amid Controversy and Challenges
42 seconds
Pakistan's Election Campaign Kicks Off Amid Controversy and Challenges
Congress Criticizes President Biden over Yemen Airstrike
4 mins
Congress Criticizes President Biden over Yemen Airstrike
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
33 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
42 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
56 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app