‘Running Man Philippines’ Cast Embarks on South Korean Adventure for Season Two

As the dawn breaks over the bustling Manila airport, the cast of ‘Running Man Philippines’ gathers, excitedly bracing themselves for their upcoming journey to South Korea. The much-anticipated second season of the popular reality game show is set to be filmed in the heart of Hallyu, bringing a fresh gust of Filipino charm to the Korean entertainment landscape.

A Journey of a Thousand Miles Begins With a Single Step

Captured in the lens of GMA Network’s cameras, the stars – Mikael Daez, Glaiza De Castro, Buboy Villar, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy de Santos, and Angel Guardian – exude an infectious energy, their smiles mirroring the rising sun. The photos, shared across the network’s social media platforms, depict a close-knit team, ready to conquer new challenges.

Missing in Action: Ruru Madrid

Noticeably absent from the group is Ruru Madrid. The actor, who was part of the first season, revealed in a comment that he will miss the second season but promised to remain involved with the show in a special role. His cryptic message has left fans intrigued, fueling curiosity about the nature of his involvement in the upcoming season.

The Seventh Runner: Speculations and Predictions

As anticipation builds for the new season, speculation is rife regarding the identity of the seventh runner to complete the cast. The current members, during their appearance on ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,’ made various predictions, adding to the mystery and excitement surrounding the show.

‘Running Man Philippines’ is a local adaptation of the immensely popular South Korean reality game show ‘Running Man.’ Produced by GMA Network in collaboration with SBS Korea, the show has successfully bridged cultures, creating a unique blend of entertainment that resonates with audiences worldwide.

In related news, comedian Jee Seok-jin has rejoined the filming for the original ‘Running Man’ show in South Korea after taking a month-long break to focus on his health. His return, announced by the broadcaster SBS, promises to add more laughter and fun to the Korean version of the show. The latest episode featuring Jee Seok-jin will be aired on January 28.