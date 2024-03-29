Ruben Enaje Marks 35th Crucifixion in Pampanga, Prays for Global Peace

On Good Friday, Ruben Enaje, a 63-year-old sign painter and carpenter from San Fernando, Pampanga, was crucified for the 35th time, continuing a tradition that he began in 1986 after surviving a near-fatal accident. This unique form of devotion, held in Pampanga, Philippines, draws attention not only for its religious significance but also for the personal sacrifices involved and the prayers offered for global peace amidst ongoing conflicts.

Tradition and Devotion

Enaje's annual crucifixion has become a solemn vow and a tradition for his family and community, demonstrating their deep faith and commitment. Despite not seeking anything in return from God, Enaje prays for the well-being of his family and for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Ukraine, Gaza, and the South China Sea. His act of crucifixion, which started as a thanksgiving for surviving a fall, has evolved into a prayer for humanity.

Community Impact and Public Perception

The event garners significant attention from both local and international tourists, highlighting the Philippines' unique religious practices. Enaje's dedication has sparked conversations about faith, sacrifice, and the lengths to which individuals go to express their devotion. Despite facing criticism, Enaje respects differing opinions and clarifies that he does not encourage others to follow in his footsteps but continues his vow for personal and communal reasons.

Future of the Tradition

Each year, Enaje contemplates making it his last crucifixion but feels compelled to continue due to a sense of duty and the physical toll it takes when he considers stopping. His resilience and commitment to his vow reflect the profound impact of this tradition on his life and the community. As Enaje faces the future, the continuation of this unique practice remains uncertain, hinging on his health and ability to bear the physical challenges it entails.

Enaje's crucifixions serve as a poignant reminder of the power of faith and the human spirit's capacity for sacrifice. His prayers for global peace amid his personal tribulations offer a message of hope and unity, transcending the boundaries of Pampanga and reaching out to a world in need of harmony.