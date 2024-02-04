RTWPB-7 Processes Final Wage Hike Exemption Petitions

After an exhaustive review process, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-7 has issued final decisions on applications requesting exemption from Wage Order No. ROVII-24's mandatory wage hike. The Wage Order, which came into effect on October 1, 2023, mandated a P33 increase to the minimum wage in Region 7. Five applications were submitted before the deadline of November 29, 2023, all from establishments employing fewer than 10 workers.

Denials on Grounds of Non-compliance and Insufficient Employee Count

Of the five applications, the RTWPB-7 denied two due to non-compliance with the previous wage order and for falling short of the employee count requirement. This means these establishments are obligated to pay their workers the mandated wage increase, along with an additional 1% per month interest retroactively from the order's start date.

Approval for Big Brain Food Hub and YuChin Milktea

Contrarily, Big Brain Food Hub and YuChin Milktea emerged victorious in their quest for exemption. Their applications were approved, granting them a reprieve from the wage increase for one year from the order's effectivity. This decision comes as a significant relief for these establishments, particularly in these challenging economic times.

Conditional Approval for Dumaguete Seafront Hotel

The Dumaguete Seafront Hotel found itself in a unique situation, receiving conditional approval from the board. This approval hinges on the hotel demonstrating evidence of remedying the non-payment of holiday pay, a violation identified by a labor inspector. The hotel has a window of 15 days from the receipt of the order to furnish this proof. Failing to meet this condition will lead to the revocation of its exemption.

The process for requesting exemptions began shortly after the publication of the Wage Order on September 15, 2023, and spanned 75 days. Eligibility for exemption was extended to establishments with fewer than ten employees or those adversely impacted by calamities. With these final decisions from the RTWPB-7, the chapter on Wage Order No. ROVII-24 exemptions draws to a close.