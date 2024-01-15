en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Romualdez Calls for Investigation into Denial of Mandated Discounts to Seniors and PWDs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Romualdez Calls for Investigation into Denial of Mandated Discounts to Seniors and PWDs

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez has summoned a thorough investigation into multiple reports of businesses neglecting their legal obligations to provide the mandated discounts to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs). This call comes as numerous establishments are allegedly breaching the Expanded Senior Citizens Act (Republic Act No. 9994) and the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability (Republic Act No. 10754). Both laws unequivocally stipulate a 20% discount and VAT exemption on applicable goods and services for the aforementioned groups.

Denial of Rights to Seniors and PWDs

Addressing the media, Romualdez highlighted instances of violations of these laws. A specific incident involving a well-known coffee shop chain was cited, where it was alleged that the chain restricted the benefit to only one food item and one drink per visit for senior citizens or PWDs. This arbitrary limitation, Romualdez emphasized, is a direct violation of the rights of these individuals, as discounts for the groups should not be confined provided the purchases are for their personal use and consumption.

Improper Implementation and Abuse of Discounts

Furthermore, Romualdez underscored the necessity of ensuring the proper and effective implementation of discounts granted to seniors and PWDs across businesses and service providers in the country. The abuse of such benefits and privileges is another area the Speaker is keen to address, indicating a broader issue that extends beyond the mere denial of discounts.

Strict Compliance and Government Oversight

Speaker Romualdez also accentuated the urgent need for the stringent implementation of these laws, and entreated government agencies to spearhead efforts to ensure compliance across businesses and service providers in the country. He mentioned a particular case of a hotel in Pasig City declining to grant a 20% discount to a senior citizen, underlining the widespread nature of this issue.

0
Business Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
56 seconds ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Complex Global Landscape
Opening its doors from January 15th to 19th, 2024, the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland is set to engage luminaries from across the globe under a theme focused on ‘Rebuilding Trust’. The congregation of over 100 governments, major international organizations, and more than 1000 global companies intends to
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Complex Global Landscape
Egypt Witnesses a Surge in International Interest for Renewable Energy Projects
1 min ago
Egypt Witnesses a Surge in International Interest for Renewable Energy Projects
Trade Deficit Narrows to $19.8 Billion: Implications and Insights
1 min ago
Trade Deficit Narrows to $19.8 Billion: Implications and Insights
World's Five Richest Men Double Their Wealth, Oxfam Report Reveals
57 seconds ago
World's Five Richest Men Double Their Wealth, Oxfam Report Reveals
Chlor-Alkali Market: A Growth Trajectory Amid Challenges
1 min ago
Chlor-Alkali Market: A Growth Trajectory Amid Challenges
New Strikes and Overtime Ban Announced by Train Drivers' Union Aslef
1 min ago
New Strikes and Overtime Ban Announced by Train Drivers' Union Aslef
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
17 seconds
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
49 seconds
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
1 min
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
1 min
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
1 min
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
1 min
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
1 min
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
1 min
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
1 min
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
19 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
29 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
47 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app