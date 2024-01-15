Romualdez Calls for Investigation into Denial of Mandated Discounts to Seniors and PWDs

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez has summoned a thorough investigation into multiple reports of businesses neglecting their legal obligations to provide the mandated discounts to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs). This call comes as numerous establishments are allegedly breaching the Expanded Senior Citizens Act (Republic Act No. 9994) and the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability (Republic Act No. 10754). Both laws unequivocally stipulate a 20% discount and VAT exemption on applicable goods and services for the aforementioned groups.

Denial of Rights to Seniors and PWDs

Addressing the media, Romualdez highlighted instances of violations of these laws. A specific incident involving a well-known coffee shop chain was cited, where it was alleged that the chain restricted the benefit to only one food item and one drink per visit for senior citizens or PWDs. This arbitrary limitation, Romualdez emphasized, is a direct violation of the rights of these individuals, as discounts for the groups should not be confined provided the purchases are for their personal use and consumption.

Improper Implementation and Abuse of Discounts

Furthermore, Romualdez underscored the necessity of ensuring the proper and effective implementation of discounts granted to seniors and PWDs across businesses and service providers in the country. The abuse of such benefits and privileges is another area the Speaker is keen to address, indicating a broader issue that extends beyond the mere denial of discounts.

Strict Compliance and Government Oversight

Speaker Romualdez also accentuated the urgent need for the stringent implementation of these laws, and entreated government agencies to spearhead efforts to ensure compliance across businesses and service providers in the country. He mentioned a particular case of a hotel in Pasig City declining to grant a 20% discount to a senior citizen, underlining the widespread nature of this issue.