Obituary

Rodrigo Duterte Mourns Loss of Former Davao Archbishop Fernando Capalla

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Rodrigo Duterte Mourns Loss of Former Davao Archbishop Fernando Capalla

In the somber twilight of January 6, 2024, the Philippines mourned the passing of a religious luminary, former Davao Archbishop Fernando Capalla, aged 89. A significant figure, not just in the realm of religion, but also in the peace processes and inter-religious dialogues of Mindanao, Capalla has left behind a legacy of reconciliation and unity.

Capalla’s Legacy

Having served as the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Davao from 1996 until his retirement in 2012, Capalla’s tenure was marked by his unwavering commitment towards peace-building. Recognized for his efforts involving Moro and communist rebels, he was instrumental in fostering dialogue and understanding amidst conflict. In 1996, Capalla co-founded the Bishops-Ulama Conference, a key player in grassroots peace-building at the height of the Mindanao conflict. His leadership and vision extended beyond his diocese, as he served as the president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines from 2003 to 2005.

A Pillar of Support to Duterte

Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, deeply touched by Capalla’s demise, expressed his condolences and mourned the loss of a good friend and counselor. Duterte, who has served as the mayor of Davao City and as a representative in the House, found in Capalla an adviser and confidant in both his personal life and public service. The bond they shared was evident as Duterte visited Capalla’s wake at the San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City, staying for over an hour with his common-law wife Honeylet Avancea.

Remembering Capalla

As the nation grieves the loss of Archbishop Capalla, his life’s work stands as a testament to his dedication to unity, peace, and inter-religious dialogue. A stalwart figure in Mindanao, his efforts have left a lasting impact on the region and the Philippines as a whole. In the wake of his passing, his memory will continue to inspire and guide future peace processes and interfaith dialogues.

Obituary Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

