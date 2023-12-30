en English
Philippines

Robredo and Pangilinan Attend Special Screening of ‘GOMBURZA’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:15 pm EST
Former Vice President Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan graced a special block screening of the award-winning Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry ‘GOMBURZA’ at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. The event, hosted by Angat Buhay, an organization lauded for its advocacy work, resonated with a heartfelt narrative that left a strong impression on Robredo. The Vice President expressed her admiration for the film’s beauty and depth, echoing robustly with the sentiments of her fellow attendees.

‘GOMBURZA’: A Portrayal of Rich Filipino History and Culture

The film ‘GOMBURZA’ is a tribute to the Filipino spirit, delving deep into the country’s rich history and culture. Robredo, profoundly moved by the narrative, praised not just the film’s depth, but also its portrayal of Filipino history and culture. The film’s resonant message and impressive storytelling received widespread acclaim from the audience.

Celebrating the Film’s Success with Cast and Crew

The event was further elevated by the attendance of MMFF Best Actor Cedrick Juan and other cast members including Enchong Dee and Elijah Canlas, along with MMFF Best Director Pepe Diokno. Their humble gratitude towards the audience, who chose to spend their holiday season at the screening, was palpable. They expressed hope that the audience would carry with them the film’s impactful message, intertwining the remembrance and appreciation of history and culture with the essence of heroism.

Carrying Forward the Film’s Message

The film, while a celebration of Filipino history and culture, also served as an invitation for viewers to incorporate the themes of history, culture, and heroism into their daily lives. The event concluded with the hope that attendees would continue to remember and appreciate the film’s significance, ensuring that its message is not confined to the silver screen but echoes in the everyday lives of Filipinos.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

