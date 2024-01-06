en English
Philippines

Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda: A Celebration of Love and Resilience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda: A Celebration of Love and Resilience

Television personality Robi Domingo and his long-time partner, Maiqui Pineda, marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives with a church wedding in Pulilan, Bulacan. The intimate ceremony, which took place on January 6, was shared with the public through social media by fellow ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ host Melai Cantiveros, who documented key moments of the day on her Instagram Stories. In addition, the 3rd Avenue band, the couple’s wedding singers, posted a video on their Facebook page, capturing the emotional moment of Domingo embracing Pineda’s parents.

A Love Story Unveiled

Robi and Maiqui’s relationship was no secret. The couple had been together for four years before their engagement in 2022. Their love story was highlighted in a pre-wedding film released in December, which portrayed their journey, including Pineda’s battle with a rare autoimmune disease. Despite her health scare, Pineda found hope in the preparations for her wedding, a sentiment echoed by Domingo.

Notable Sponsorship

In addition to the joyous occasion, the couple revealed in November that former Vice President Leni Robredo was among their wedding sponsors. This highlighted the couple’s engagement with public figures and their societal standing. The wedding was held at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Isidro Labrador in Bulacan, a locale fitting for an event of this magnitude.

Commitment Amidst Challenges

The couple’s union is a testament to their commitment to each other, despite the challenges life has thrown their way. Pineda, who was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in July the previous year, found solace and hope in her impending nuptials. Their wedding, therefore, was much more than a celebration—it was a symbol of resilience, love, and the power of hope.

Philippines Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

