Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda: A Celebration of Love and Resilience

Television personality Robi Domingo and his long-time partner, Maiqui Pineda, marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives with a church wedding in Pulilan, Bulacan. The intimate ceremony, which took place on January 6, was shared with the public through social media by fellow ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ host Melai Cantiveros, who documented key moments of the day on her Instagram Stories. In addition, the 3rd Avenue band, the couple’s wedding singers, posted a video on their Facebook page, capturing the emotional moment of Domingo embracing Pineda’s parents.

A Love Story Unveiled

Robi and Maiqui’s relationship was no secret. The couple had been together for four years before their engagement in 2022. Their love story was highlighted in a pre-wedding film released in December, which portrayed their journey, including Pineda’s battle with a rare autoimmune disease. Despite her health scare, Pineda found hope in the preparations for her wedding, a sentiment echoed by Domingo.

Notable Sponsorship

In addition to the joyous occasion, the couple revealed in November that former Vice President Leni Robredo was among their wedding sponsors. This highlighted the couple’s engagement with public figures and their societal standing. The wedding was held at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Isidro Labrador in Bulacan, a locale fitting for an event of this magnitude.

Commitment Amidst Challenges

The couple’s union is a testament to their commitment to each other, despite the challenges life has thrown their way. Pineda, who was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in July the previous year, found solace and hope in her impending nuptials. Their wedding, therefore, was much more than a celebration—it was a symbol of resilience, love, and the power of hope.