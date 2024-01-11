en English
Philippines

Robi Domingo Addresses Viral Video Involving Kathryn Bernardo and Donny Pangilinan After Wedding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Robi Domingo Addresses Viral Video Involving Kathryn Bernardo and Donny Pangilinan After Wedding

Renowned Filipino TV host, Robi Domingo, recently addressed the speculations circulating around a video that went viral after his wedding after-party. The video featured actors Kathryn Bernardo and Donny Pangilinan in what seemed like a potentially controversial situation. As the video garnered attention online, so did the speculative comments.

Domingo Breaks Silence on Viral Video

In the video, Kathryn Bernardo is seen dancing with another woman before Donny Pangilinan approaches her with a drink in hand. This scene led to a flurry of speculative comments online. But Domingo decided to break the silence and clear the air on social media.

Robi Domingo, in his statement, clarified that Kathryn, Donny, and all others involved in the video are friends and there were no issues among them. He urged netizens to stop making an issue out of a situation where there was none.

Donny and Espanto2001 as Groomsmen

Domingo further shed light on the roles of Donny and another guest, referred to as Espanto2001. He revealed that both Donny and Espanto2001 were groomsmen at his wedding and played instrumental roles in managing guest arrangements. This reaffirms the strong bond of friendship among them, putting to rest any rumors or misunderstandings generated by the video.

Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda’s Wedding

Robi Domingo married Maiqui Pineda on January 6, following their engagement announcement in November 2022. The couple decided to go ahead with their wedding plans despite Maiqui being diagnosed with Dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease. Their perseverance and commitment to each other in the face of adversity have won them admiration from fans and peers alike.

In conclusion, Robi’s statement aimed to dispel any rumors or misunderstandings generated by the video and reaffirm the friendship between the parties involved. He reiterated that nothing controversial happened at the wedding and urged everyone to respect their privacy and friendship.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

