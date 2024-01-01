en English
Philippines

Ringing in 2024: Quezon City Families Flock to Rizal Park

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Ringing in 2024: Quezon City Families Flock to Rizal Park

As the dawn of 2024 broke, Rizal Park in Manila emerged as a favored destination for families from Quezon City to ring in the New Year. Among the sea of visitors were the Din family and the De Asis family, who opted for the verdant expanses of the park over bustling shopping malls. Echoing the collective sentiments of many, they looked forward to a year filled with health, happiness, and prosperity.

Embracing Tradition and Family Ties

Donning shirts of peach fuzz hue, the Pantone Color of 2024, the Din family decided to take a day off work to immerse themselves in familial warmth at the park. Their choice of attire reflected not only the fashion trends of the year, but also their desire to stay connected to the traditions and symbols associated with the New Year.

(Read Also: Hoima Celebrates New Year’s Eve as Rwanda Stands Firm Amid DRC Conflict)

A Cost-Effective Celebration

Both the Din and De Asis families viewed Rizal Park as a cost-effective alternative to shopping malls. They brought homemade delicacies from their New Year’s feast, including the creamy and decadent leche flan, to enjoy amidst the park’s scenic beauty. This decision allowed them to save money while still partaking in the joy and comfort of the holiday.

(Read Also: India Ushers in New Year 2024: Celebrations at Iconic India Gate)

Anticipating the Holiday Crowds

In response to the anticipated influx of visitors, the National Parks Development Committee (NPDC) increased its staffing. They also issued reminders about the park’s rules and regulations, such as the prohibitions on alcoholic beverages and smoking. The emphasis was laid on maintaining cleanliness, urging visitors to discard trash properly. Rizal Park, open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, was ready to welcome the holiday crowds, setting the stage for a memorable start to 2024.

Philippines Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

