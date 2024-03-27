Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo Tie the Knot on Her Birthday in Star-Studded Quezon City Wedding

Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo, both acclaimed figures in Philippine entertainment, celebrated their love by exchanging vows in a quaint civil ceremony in Quezon City on March 23, coinciding with Atayde's 32nd birthday. This event not only marked their union but also Atayde's declaration of having the 'best birthday ever,' underlining the dual celebration that brought together family and friends from the showbiz industry.

Intimate Ceremony and Celebratory Bash

The nuptials, officiated by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, were a heartfelt affirmation of the couple's journey, witnessed by their nearest and dearest. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a reception at Concept Space Manila, where the ambiance was imbued with love and joy. Among the attendees were notable stars like Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Joshua Garcia, making the occasion a glamorous one. The choice of a civil ceremony underscored the couple's preference for an intimate celebration, focusing on the essence of their bond.

Style Highlights and Reception Details

Ria Atayde, radiant in a Martin Bautista off-shoulder dress, and Zanjoe Marudo, dapper in a classic black tuxedo, presented a picture of elegance and simplicity. Their outfits reflected a minimalist yet sophisticated aesthetic, resonating with the trend of understated wedding elegance. The reception décor and setup mirrored this theme, with a focus on creating a warm, inviting space for their guests, emphasizing the importance of personal touch in today's wedding celebrations.

Reflections on Love and Commitment

The wedding of Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo is more than a celebration of their love; it's a testament to the journey they've embarked on together. From co-stars in "My Dear Heart" to life partners, their story is a reminder of how relationships can blossom in the most unexpected places. As they step into this new chapter, their wedding serves as an inspiration for love that values simplicity, intimacy, and the joy of sharing significant moments with those who matter most.