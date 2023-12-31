Rewind: A Philippine Cinematic Success Story Set for U.S. Release

In what represents a significant milestone for Philippine cinema, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entrant, ‘Rewind,’ is slated for a U.S. release on January 5, 2024. This move signifies not only the expansion of the film’s audience but also the increasing recognition of the Philippines’ film industry on the global stage.

MMFF: A Launch Pad for Local Talent

Launched annually during the Christmas season, the MMFF is an eagerly anticipated event that showcases a wide array of locally-produced films. The festival, featuring genres ranging from drama to comedy and horror, serves as a key platform for the Philippine film industry, allowing it to display its storytelling prowess and creative ingenuity.

Rewind: From Domestic Success to International Screens

‘Rewind,’ starring real-life couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, tells the poignant story of a man attempting to make up for lost time following the tragic loss of his wife. Despite not winning any awards at the MMFF 2023 Gabi ng Parangal, the film garnered immense support from fans and critics alike, leading to its international debut.

Debate Surrounding the Awards

While the film’s international release is an undeniable success, it has not been without controversy. A wave of surprise and confusion washed over some members of the board following the MMFF awards night, with the film failing to secure any accolades despite receiving nominations. Questions were raised about the voting process, sparking discussions between the chairman of the board, Direk Chito Roño, and members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s executive committee. No official statement regarding this matter has been released to date.

Regardless of the controversy, ‘Rewind’s’ forthcoming U.S. screenings underline the growing global presence of Filipino films, further cementing the importance and influence of the MMFF in spotlighting Philippine cinema.