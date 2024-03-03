Reviving Tradition: Carlito Amalla Explores Agusan Manobo Embroidery at Manila Event

On March 14, the Manila Clock Tower Museum will host a unique cultural discussion titled "Suyam Tu Agusan Manobo," led by visual artist and Agusan Manobo tribe member Carlito Camahalan Amalla. This free public event aims to shed light on the traditional embroidery known as suyam, exploring its heritage, artistic significance, and modern adaptations.

Unveiling the Heritage of Suyam

Amalla, deeply rooted in his Agusan Manobo heritage, will introduce attendees to the intricate world of suyam embroidery. Characterized by its geometric designs, suyam embodies a rich tapestry of cultural narratives and artistic expression. The session will navigate through the historical journey of this embroidery style, touching upon its survival and evolution amidst colonization, urbanization, and the challenges of commercializing indigenous traditions. Furthermore, Amalla will discuss his creative process, including the use of pen and ink illustrations to enhance suyam designs and the integration of modern techniques and equipment.

Patterns, Meanings, and Social Significance

The presentation will delve into the prevalent motifs and patterns of suyam, decoding their meanings and the stories they tell. Amalla will highlight the social implications of these embroidered ensembles, particularly in terms of power and beauty. The role of intricate beadworks and the significance of design elements in reflecting social status and aesthetic preferences will also be examined. Special attention will be given to the contribution of women weavers in preserving suyam as a vibrant form of local cultural expression and native knowledge.

Amalla's Journey and Contributions

Carlito Camahalan Amalla is not only a visual artist but also a performer, puppeteer, dancer, chanter, musician, ceramist, and researcher. With his diverse talents, Amalla has made significant contributions to the art and cultural scene both locally and internationally, participating in exhibitions across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the USA. He is the founder and leader of the Agusan Artists Association in Butuan City and the Balangay Artists Association in Manila. Currently, he serves as an assistant professor for the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Culture-Based Art at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). The "Suyam Tu Agusan Manobo" event is part of WOVEN, an ongoing exhibition that showcases his works alongside those of fashion storyteller Norman Penaflorida and visual artist Jun Alfon.

The discussion promises to offer a comprehensive look into the world of Agusan Manobo embroidery, celebrating its tradition, innovation, and the people who keep it alive. Through Amalla's insights, attendees will gain a deeper appreciation of the cultural richness and artistic value of suyam, fostering greater awareness and respect for indigenous art forms.