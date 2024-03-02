Reviving Chavacano: Cavite City Hosts First Spoken Poetry Contest to Preserve Local Dialect

In a bid to preserve the Chavacano dialect, Cavite City's local government launched the First Chavacano de Cavite Spoken Poetry Competition on February 29, coinciding with National Arts Month. This initiative aims to counter the decline in Chavacano speakers, with only 6 percent of the city's population fluent in the dialect, as reported by the Cavite Tourism Office.

Igniting Passion for Chavacano

Mayor Denver Chua expressed strong support for the project, emphasizing the importance of not losing the city's linguistic heritage. The contest, held at Montano Gymnasium, drew participants from nine schools across different educational levels. Students competed fiercely, showcasing their proficiency in Chavacano through spoken poetry, an art form that combines the intricacies of language with the expressiveness of performance.

Winners and Their Contributions

The competition was divided into three categories: elementary, junior high, and senior high with college. Shan Christian Garcia from Garita Elementary School, Yohan Fernandez from Cavite National High School, and Xyrell de Guzman from Sangley Point National High School bagged the first place in their respective divisions. These winners, alongside their peers, demonstrated not only their linguistic skills but also their commitment to keeping the Chavacano dialect alive for future generations.

Future Endeavors and Expectations

The local government, along with Councilor Nash Aguas, Chairman of Tourism, plans to continue this momentum with more programs aimed at revitalizing the Chavacano dialect. This spoken poetry contest is just the beginning of a series of cultural initiatives designed to celebrate and preserve Cavite City's rich heritage. The success of this event has set a positive precedent, encouraging more community engagement and participation in safeguarding local traditions.

The revival of the Chavacano dialect through creative competitions like the First Chavacano de Cavite Spoken Poetry Contest represents a significant step towards cultural preservation. It not only highlights the importance of linguistic diversity but also fosters a sense of pride among the youth in their historical roots. As Cavite City continues to champion these causes, the hope is that the Chavacano dialect will flourish once again, bridging the past with the future.