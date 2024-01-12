Revitalizing Hinulugang Taktak Falls: A P2.5-Billion Initiative in Motion

In the serene city of Antipolo, a stench has begun to overshadow the beauty of the well-known tourist spot, Hinulugang Taktak Falls. The falls, situated near the revered church of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, have been the object of numerous complaints from locals due to the presence of trash and an unbearable odor. However, hope is on the horizon as a significant initiative has been launched to restore this natural wonder to its former pristine state.

Reclaiming the Falls: A Project in Motion

Manila Water Co., a leading provider of water and wastewater services in the Philippines, announced the commissioning of the Hinulugang Taktak Sewage Treatment Plant. This ambitious P2.5-billion project, located in Antipolo City, is designed to treat up to 16 million liters of wastewater daily before its discharge into the falls. The initiative was reported on a local news program, TV Patrol, on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Impacting the Community: A Breath of Fresh Air

This extensive sewage treatment project is expected to cater to the needs of approximately 148,000 residents of Antipolo City. Households from Barangay Dela Paz, San Isidro, San Roque, and San Jose are among those set to benefit from the project. The endeavor is not only aimed at the restoration of the falls but also at improving the overall quality of life for local residents.

A Step Towards Environmental Salvation

The launch of this project is a significant stride in environmental conservation, signifying a renewed commitment to protect our natural resources. It is a testament to the growing awareness and responsibility towards maintaining ecological balance, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the beauty of Hinulugang Taktak Falls without the blight of pollution.