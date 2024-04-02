Rev. Father Romeo D. Convocar's Easter 2024 Message: Hope, Healing, and Renewal

On Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, Apostolic Administrator Father Romeo D. Convocar delivered a poignant message during the 7 a.m. Mass at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Catholic Church, emphasizing the perpetual presence of Jesus Christ in times of suffering and joy alike. His message, deeply rooted in the essence of Easter, highlighted the transformative power of resurrection and its significance in the Christian faith.

Embracing Suffering with Christ

Father Convocar drew parallels between the human experience of suffering and the agony faced by Jesus Christ, underscoring the intimate connection that suffering creates between humanity and the Savior. He reminded the congregation that Jesus Christ, through His own pain and sacrifice, offers solace and companionship in our darkest moments, illustrating the profound message of Easter as a time of hope and renewal amidst despair.

The Light of Christ in Our Lives

The message extended an invitation to all believers to keep the light of Christ alive within their hearts, not just during the Easter season but throughout their lives. By drawing nearer to Jesus and embodying His teachings, Father Convocar emphasized that Christians can reflect His love and grace in every facet of their lives, fostering a community of faith that mirrors the compassion and mercy of Christ.

Call to Missionary Zeal

Highlighting the words of Cardinal Jose Fuerte Cardinal Advincula during the Chrism Mass, Father Convocar echoed the call to missionary zeal among the faithful. This zeal manifests in a commitment to spreading the Good News and serving the marginalized and oppressed, thereby living out the true mission of the Church. The message concluded with a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to uplift those in despair and bring the light of Christ to dark places, resonating with the core message of Easter as a celebration of life, hope, and redemption.

As Easter 2024 concludes, Father Convocar's message remains a beacon of hope, urging the faithful to remember the presence of Jesus Christ in every aspect of life. It serves as a call to action for believers to embrace their mission with fervor, reflecting the love and compassion of Christ in their daily interactions and striving towards a community rooted in the principles of justice, mercy, and love.