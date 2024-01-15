en English
Philippines

Rescue of Partially Blind Eagle Underscores Need for Philippine Conservation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Rescue of Partially Blind Eagle Underscores Need for Philippine Conservation

On January 2, 2024, a partially blind Philippine eagle, a symbol of the nation’s natural heritage, was rescued near the Lipadas River at the base of Mount Apo in Davao. The bird, monitored closely by biologists and forest guards from the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) and the Bagobo Klata tribe for over a year, was observed displaying unusual behavior and difficulty in flight. The eagle, now named Lipadas after the river where it was found, bore a swollen right eye with fluid discharge, a clear indication of an infection or injury.

The Challenge of Rescue

Despite previous rescue attempts, capturing Lipadas proved to be a significant challenge due to its location and condition. It was only recently that the eagle could be safely transported into the care of the PEF in Davao City, marking a turning point in its struggle for survival.

Health Status and Future Prospects

Unfortunately, Lipadas’s condition is more severe than initially anticipated. The bird’s right eye is irreversibly blind, and while its left eye is clouded, there is hope for some form of rehabilitation. However, the blindness means Lipadas cannot survive in the wild and will not be released back into its natural habitat.

Despite this sad outcome, Lipadas may still play a significant role in conservation efforts. The eagle could contribute to the survival of its species through breeding in captivity, providing a glimmer of hope amidst its personal adversity.

Highlighting the Need for Conservation

The rescue of Lipadas underscores the critical status of the Philippine eagle. According to PEF, only 392 pairs exist in the wild in the country, a number that starkly highlights the urgency of conservation strategies. The foundation stresses that these strategies must extend beyond mere rescue and should involve community participation, stronger law enforcement, and alternative livelihoods for hunters.

In line with these strategies, PEF is actively collaborating with local governments to fortify forest programs, aiming to protect not only the eagles but also their natural habitats. The story of Lipadas serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of community-based conservation and the crucial role of indigenous forest guards in protecting these majestic birds.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

