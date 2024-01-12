en English
Education

Republic Act 8439: The Unintended Bias against SUC Faculty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Republic Act 8439: The Unintended Bias against SUC Faculty

In 1997, the Philippines passed Republic Act 8439, colloquially referred to as ‘The Magna Carta for Scientists, Engineers, Researchers and other S&T Personnel in the Government.’ The primary aim of this legislative act was to bolster the development of human resources in the spheres of science and technology. While it was far-reaching, including various S&T personnel working in government agencies, it fell short of encompassing faculty positions in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs).

Exclusion of SUC Faculty: An Unintended Bias

This exclusion has inadvertently led to a marked bias against these faculty members, particularly those engaged in research. They are not eligible for the same benefits as their peers in government agencies or those occupying nonfaculty research positions. This bias is further compounded by a policy enacted by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in 2007, which imposes a cap on honorariums for government employees involved in special projects—restricting it to a maximum of 25 percent of their annual basic salary.

Amendment to RA 8439: A Partial Remedy

In a partially remedial move, RA 11312 was passed in 2018, amending RA 8439 to lift the honorarium limit for S&T personnel. However, the amendment did not extend to SUC faculty, leaving them still grappling with restrictions on compensation for research and advising duties beyond their teaching obligations.

Implications and Proposed Solutions

These policies, while perhaps well-intentioned, have proven to be unfair and counterproductive. They impose disincentives for research productivity, which is a critical factor for university rankings and career advancement in academia. The article concludes by advocating for a review of the DBM circular and further amendments to RA 8439. Such revisions are crucial to rectify these issues, ensuring fair compensation and encouraging increased research productivity among SUC faculty.

Education Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

