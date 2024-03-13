Repertory Philippines Teams Up with Megaworld for New 500-Seat Theater in Quezon City

Repertory Philippines is embarking on a significant transition as it prepares to open a new 500-seat theater in Quezon City, marking a pivotal move in the company's 57-year history. This development is the result of a strategic partnership with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, aiming to enhance the cultural landscape of Eastwood City with live performances and theatrical productions. The theater, occupying 1,400 square meters on the fourth floor of Eastwood Citywalk, is set to launch its first show, "Jepoy and the Magic Circle," in October 2024.

A New Chapter for Repertory Philippines

The transition to Quezon City represents a new era for Repertory Philippines, which has spent the last five decades cultivating a robust theater community in Makati. Mindy Perez-Rubio, president of Rep, and Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, see this move as an opportunity to reach a broader audience, particularly given that a significant portion of their audience base resides in Quezon City. The partnership is a testament to both parties' commitment to enriching the Philippine cultural scene and making theater more accessible to a wider audience.

Enhancing Cultural Vibrancy in Eastwood City

Graham Coates emphasized the synergistic nature of this collaboration, noting that the addition of Repertory Philippines to Eastwood City's entertainment lineup brings a unique dimension of live theater that benefits both the mall's atmosphere and its patrons. The anticipation around the theater's opening signifies a growing interest in the arts within the community, promising a vibrant cultural hub that will host a range of productions, including a special musical featuring the songs of Jose Mari Chan, the Philippines' "Mr. Christmas," set to premiere during the holiday season.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Theater in Quezon City

As Repertory Philippines gears up for the opening of its new home in Quezon City, the theater community and its patrons eagerly await the inaugural production of "Jepoy and the Magic Circle." This move not only signifies a physical transition but also marks a significant moment in the evolution of the Philippine theater scene. The partnership between Rep and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is poised to create a dynamic cultural venue that will entertain, educate, and inspire audiences for years to come.

The establishment of this new theater underscores the importance of arts and culture in building vibrant communities. It serves as a beacon of creativity and innovation, promising to bring a diverse array of theatrical productions to Quezon City. As Repertory Philippines embarks on this new chapter, the future of theater in the city looks brighter than ever, set to enrich the cultural tapestry of the Philippines.