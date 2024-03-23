Regine Velasquez Honored at Billboard Philippines Women in Music 2024, Calls Son Her 'Legacy'

At the inaugural Billboard Philippines Women in Music Awards on March 22, 2024, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, also known as Asia's Songbird, was bestowed with the 'Powerhouse Award' for her indelible impact on the music industry. During the ceremony, which celebrated the achievements of several influential women in music, Velasquez shared her personal struggles with aging in the industry and highlighted her son as her enduring legacy.

Challenges of Aging in the Music Industry

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Velasquez opened up about the difficulties female artists face as they age, touching on the changes in voice and appearance due to hormonal shifts. She expressed a common sentiment among women in music, acknowledging the industry's shifting attention away from aging artists. Despite these challenges, Velasquez maintained a positive outlook, emphasizing the importance of paving the way for future generations of musicians.

Legacy Beyond the Spotlight

Velasquez revealed that while she has contemplated the legacy she will leave within the industry, she ultimately sees her son as her true legacy. She shared an emotional perspective on how, although the industry and audience might forget about her contributions over time, her son will always remember her. This poignant moment underscored the personal significance behind her illustrious career.

Award Night Highlights and Acknowledgments

The award night also served as a platform for Velasquez to thank those who have supported her throughout her 37-year career, including her late father, Mang Gerry, her family, and her husband, Ogie Alcasid. Velasquez's speech highlighted the collaborative effort behind her success and the inspiration she draws from her loved ones and her faith. The event also recognized other notable artists like Sarah Geronimo, Belle Mariano, and Morissette, among others, for their contributions to music.

Regine Velasquez's recognition at the Billboard Philippines Women in Music Awards not only celebrates her exceptional career but also shines a light on the broader issues of gender inequality and representation in the music industry. Her message about legacy and the importance of supporting the next generation offers a powerful reminder of the impact that artists can have, both on and off the stage.