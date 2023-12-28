en English
Business

Red Sea Tensions Spark LPG Price Hike in the Philippines, Biofuel Shift on the Horizon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:57 am EST
Red Sea Tensions Spark LPG Price Hike in the Philippines, Biofuel Shift on the Horizon

In an unprecedented turn of events, Filipino consumers brace for an imminent surge in the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) as we usher in the year 2024. The President of Regasco, Arnel Ty, has implied that while the contract price for LPG is poised to remain unchanged on January 1, 2024, Filipino customers have been alerted about an additional charge of $60 per metric ton by shipping companies. This unexpected price hike is primarily attributed to escalated shipping costs, stemming from growing political tensions in the Red Sea.

Red Sea Tensions Ripple into the Philippines

The ongoing strife in the Red Sea region has triggered complications in the Panama and Suez Canals, leading to a reduction in vessel trips and compelling the use of lengthier routes. This $60 increase is anticipated to trigger a P3.50 rise per kilo of LPG, translating to an additional burden of P38.50 for an 11-kilogram tank.

In light of these developments, an LPG dealer has advised consumers to acquire LPG before the new year to evade the impending cost escalations. However, there’s a silver lining for the consumers as diesel and gasoline prices have witnessed a slight depreciation by about P0.30 per liter and an even more significant rollback is on the cards for kerosene in the coming week.

Energy Market Dynamics Amid Geopolitical Uncertainties

The Director of the Department of Energy, Rino Abad, has pointed out that diesel and gasoline prices might waver due to market uncertainties borne out of the geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea. Yet, an intriguing development on the home front sees the national biofuels board green-lighting an increase in ethanol and coco methyl ester blends in fuels.

Boost for Biofuels

E-20 gasoline, with a 20 percent ethanol blend, will be cheaper by P0.80 per liter. While the price difference for biodiesel seems negligible, it is predicted to benefit coconut farmers by opening up an additional market for their produce. This move towards biofuels marks a significant shift in the Philippines’ energy landscape, potentially offering an alternative to traditional fossil fuels in the face of increasing global volatility.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

