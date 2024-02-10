Red Ollero's Netflix Comedy Special 'Mabuhay Is A Lie' Debuts This March

Red Ollero, a homegrown stand-up comedian from the Philippines, is poised to unveil his Netflix comedy special 'Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie' this March. With a sharp wit and irreverent humor, Ollero skewers the often inauthentic use of 'Mabuhay!' by foreign entertainers during their performances, as hinted in the teaser.

A Trailblazing Pinoy Comedy Special

The special, produced by Arcade Film Factory in collaboration with Solid Ok comedy studio, marks a historic milestone for local stand-up comedy. Recorded during three consecutive sold-out shows at Teatrino Promenade in San Juan, it is the first time a local stand-up performance has achieved this feat in a single weekend. This accomplishment underscores Ollero's growing influence in the Filipino comedy scene.

Ollero's comedy special, 'Mabuhay Is A Lie', will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 14th in the USA and UK. This global reach reflects the increasing recognition of Filipino talent and humor in the international arena.

From Silver Screen to Stand-Up

Red Ollero's comedic prowess is not confined to the stage alone. He has made notable appearances in several comedy films, including 'Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap' and 'Fruitcake'. His upcoming role in Enrique Gil's comeback movie 'I Am Not Big Bird' further solidifies his presence in the Filipino film industry.

Despite his foray into film, Ollero remains a staple in the local stand-up circuit. His unique blend of observational humor and cultural critique continues to resonate with audiences, making him one of the most sought-after acts in the Philippine comedy scene.

The Making of 'Mabuhay Is A Lie'

The production of 'Mabuhay Is A Lie' was no small feat. It took meticulous planning and coordination between Arcade Film Factory and Solid Ok comedy studio to bring Ollero's vision to life.

"We wanted to capture the raw energy of Red's live performances," shares Jake Macapagal, director of the special. "His connection with the audience is electric, and we wanted to translate that onto the screen."

Indeed, the teaser for 'Mabuhay Is A Lie' promises a hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of Filipino culture and identity. As Ollero humorously dissects the overused 'Mabuhay!' greeting, viewers are invited to reflect on their own understanding of what it means to be Filipino.

With 'Mabuhay Is A Lie', Red Ollero is set to make his mark on the international comedy stage. His unique brand of humor, rooted in Filipino culture yet universally relatable, is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

As the countdown to March 14th begins, anticipation grows for the release of 'Mabuhay Is A Lie'. For fans of stand-up comedy and insightful cultural commentary, Red Ollero's debut on Netflix promises an unforgettable viewing experience.

