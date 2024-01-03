Rayver Cruz Talks Marriage Plans with Julie Anne San Jose

In the world of Filipino entertainment, Rayver Cruz, the 34-year-old actor, has indicated his intention to marry singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose, albeit without a set timeline for the proposal. The couple, who made their relationship public during the ‘JulieVerse’ concert on November 26, 2022, are enjoying their status as boyfriend and girlfriend while acknowledging the inevitability of marriage at their age.

Keeping Plans Under Wraps

Rayver has wisely chosen to keep details about the proposal undisclosed, evading potential backlash if plans were to change. The desire for a simple church wedding resonates with him, as he looks up to his brother Rodjun Cruz, a respected family man, as an inspiration. The couple’s shared interests, family values, and religious beliefs form the bedrock of their relationship. Rayver emphasizes the importance of focusing on the present and keeping God at the center, rather than dwelling on past relationships.

Christmas Plans and Career Highlights

As a testament to their close bond, Rayver plans to spend Christmas with Julie Anne’s family. Professionally, he has much to be thankful for. The actor’s career is thriving, with a new show, titled ‘Ito ay Asawa ng Asawa Ko,’ set to debut in early 2024. The show, directed by Laurice Guillen, features an ensemble cast that includes Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Joem Bascon, Martin del Rosario, and Gina Alajar.

Looking to the Future

As Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose move forward in their relationship, fans eagerly watch for developments. With shared values and a strong bond, these two stars shine brightly both on and off the stage. As they prepare for a future together, they remind us that love is about enjoying the journey as much as reaching the destination.