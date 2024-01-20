Quezon City's Urban Farms Flourish under 'Joy of Urban Farming Program'

Quezon City, a beacon of urban farming in the Philippines, has seen a marked rise in the number of urban farms under the 'Joy of Urban Farming Program', soaring from 754 in June to 1,026 by December 2023. This surge is a testament to the city government's robust push towards reinforcing food security, under the stewardship of Mayor Joy Belmonte, through the GrowQC food security initiative.

The Genesis of Urban Farming in Quezon City

Launched in 2010, the urban farming program began its journey in a 750-square-meter area. Fast forward to 2023, and it has blossomed across all 142 barangays in Quezon City. But this growth is not a matter of chance. It's the result of a meticulously structured initiative aimed at bolstering food security and promoting self-sufficiency among its citizens.

Role of City Ordinance No. SP-2972

The proliferation of urban farms in Quezon City owes much of its success to City Ordinance No. SP-2972, enacted in 2020. This law offers a tax exemption to landowners who choose to convert their idle properties into urban farms for a minimum duration of three years. This policy has not only incentivized landowners to join the city's food security crusade but also fostered a spirit of communal participation in urban agriculture.

Impact and Future Plans

The impact of this initiative is palpable. It has provided livelihood to around 25,000 QCitizen urban farmers, with a repertoire expanding beyond traditional farming to include beekeeping, mushroom production, aquaculture, hydroponics, and smart farming. Aiming to further enhance its food systems, the city government is now advocating 'Food Surplus Rescue' efforts to nourish the hungry and vulnerable. The future of urban agriculture in Quezon City looks promising, with its citizens planting the seeds of sustainability and food security.