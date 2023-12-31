en English
Philippines

Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Community Celebration at Quezon Memorial Circle

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:20 pm EST
As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2023, families gathered in the heart of Quezon City, at the Quezon Memorial Circle, not just to bid farewell to the old year, but to welcome the new one with joy and unity. It was a night of celebration and community, orchestrated by the Quezon City government.

A Night to Remember

Among the sea of people, the Gurnot family stood out, attending their very first concert experience. Amidst the faces aglow with excitement, their eyes reflected hope – hope to leave their worries behind, if only for a night, and step into the new year with renewed enthusiasm and optimism.

Tradition and Celebration

For the Lumidao family, the New Year’s Eve at the Circle has become a cherished tradition. Year after year, they prepare a simple yet heartfelt media noche (midnight meal), eagerly awaiting the grand fireworks display that paints the night sky with a myriad of colors.

A Star-Studded Countdown

The night was not just about fireworks and family meals. The event was graced by performances from renowned celebrities, transforming the Circle into a vibrant stage of entertainment. As the final seconds of 2023 ticked away, various personalities hosted the countdown, marking the momentous transition into 2024.

This gathering was a part of the city’s larger New Year festivities, a testament to the power of community celebration. In the midst of global challenges, the people of Quezon City found unity and joy in welcoming a new year together.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom

