Quezon City Police Destroys Confiscated Illegal Firecrackers: A Commitment to Public Safety

In a decisive move to ensure public safety during the New Year celebrations, the Quezon City Police District Director, PBGen Redrico Maranan, and accompanying station commanders oversaw the destruction and disposal of an array of confiscated illegal firecrackers on December 30, 2023. The operation took place at Camp Karingal, located in Quezon City, reflecting the law enforcement’s commitment to mitigating the risks posed by these illicit products.

Unveiling the Threat of Illegal Firecrackers

The Department of Health has recorded a significant number of fireworks-related injuries, a total of 96, which include the first case of loss of hearing due to fireworks. The report reveals that an overwhelming 96% of these injuries occurred at home or in the streets, with the majority being males actively involved in the incidents. Notably, illegal firecrackers such as boga, 5 Star, piccolo, and pla pla were responsible for roughly six out of every ten cases.

Law Enforcement’s Crackdown on Illicit Activities

Prior to the New Year festivities, the Philippine National Police has been relentlessly cracking down on sellers and manufacturers of illegal firecrackers. This includes the confiscation of thousands of boxes of imported finished pyrotechnic devices in Bulacan, a blatant violation of Republic Act 7183. In their relentless pursuit of ensuring public safety, the PNP has escalated operations against individuals selling firecrackers without the necessary permits. This also extends to those offering fireworks on online platforms.

Underscoring Public Safety and Vigilance

The destruction of these illegal firecrackers at Camp Karingal serves as a stark reminder of the dangers they present, and the resolute steps taken by law enforcement to uphold public safety. As the New Year approaches, this event underscores the importance of vigilance against the use of such hazardous products and the need for a safe and joyous celebration.