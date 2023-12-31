en English
Business

PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:39 pm EST
PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push

On the final day marked for the consolidation of Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) franchises, a throng of operators hastened to comply with the imposed deadline. This rush bears testament to the significance of the consolidation process, pivotal for PUV operators since it encompasses regulatory compliance and potential operational alterations.

Government’s Push for PUV Modernization

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) had set a strict deadline for individual jeepney drivers and operators to consolidate and join a cooperative. This was a prerequisite for participation in the government-assisted Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). The franchises of operators who failed to comply were to be revoked on January 1, 2024. The PUVMP is an initiative designed to upgrade the environmentally detrimental diesel-fired jeepneys. The program’s benefits include facilitating route rationalization, implementing a fixed salary scheme for drivers, and offering loans for new units.

Resistance and Relief from Consolidation

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. confirmed that there would be no extension to the deadline, asserting that 70 percent of operators had already committed to or consolidated under the PUVMP. However, militant jeepney driver and operator groups have pushed back against the program. They staged a transport strike and filed a petition at the Supreme Court to declare memorandum circulars associated with consolidation as “null and void.” Nonetheless, the LTFRB has offered some relief to unconsolidated jeepneys and UV express units, permitting operations on certain routes until January 31.

Surge in Consolidation Applications

The Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC) reported a surge in applications for consolidation in December, outpacing the applications received over the previous 11 months of 2023. This last-minute flurry of activity underscores the importance of the consolidation process, not only for operators but for the future of public transportation in the country.

Business Philippines Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

