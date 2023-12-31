PUV Operators Rush to Meet Franchise Consolidation Deadline Amid Regulatory Compliance

As the deadline for the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) franchise consolidation drew to a close, operators scrambled to ensure their compliance. This key step, part of the regulatory prerequisites for PUV operators, involved varied modes of public transport including buses, jeepneys, and vans. The consolidation is a significant move in the government’s endeavour to streamline public transportation, elevate service delivery, and reinforce the safety and dependability of PUVs.

Consolidation Deadline and Compliance

The deadline, falling on the final day of the year, added to the urgency felt by operators to complete the process. Compliance with these regulations is critical for the operators to continue their services without disruption. The report, aired on TV Patrol by Michael Delizo on December 31, 2023, highlighted that the successful consolidation of PUV franchises could impact the operations, management, and regulatory supervision of public utility vehicles in the region.

Impact of the PUV Modernization Program

The mandatory franchise consolidation is a step in the implementation of the government’s PUV modernization program. The Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC), under the Department of Transportation, pledged to find employment opportunities for PUV drivers displaced by this modernization initiative. OTC Chairman Andy Ortega stated that drivers from PUV operators who failed to consolidate still had a chance to be employed by operators who participated in the mandatory franchise consolidation.

Protests and Controversies

Despite transport strikes and protests, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood firm on the December 31 deadline. The PUV Modernization Program, aiming to replace jeepneys with vehicles having at least a Euro 4-compliant engine, was met with resistance due to the high cost of modern jeepneys. Transport group PISTON refused to file for consolidation, citing concerns over the potential debt burden. Nonetheless, traditional jeepneys failing to consolidate their franchises will still be allowed until January 31, 2024, to ply routes where less than 60 percent of units are consolidated.