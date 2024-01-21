PrimeWater to Launch Five New Water Projects; Inaugurates First STP in Batangas City

PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp., a leading player in sustainable water resource management in the Philippines, has announced five new water projects for the current year. The projects are spread across key regions in Luzon and Visayas, including San Rafael, Bulacan; San Carlos, Pangasinan; Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Dasmarinas City, Cavite; and Bacolod City. These are in addition to an ongoing water project in San Fernando and Guagua, Pampanga.

PrimeWater's Commitment to Sustainable Water Management

PrimeWater's initiative resonates with its commitment to address the growing water needs of the country. The company's emphasis on sustainable water resource management aims to enhance the quality of life while ensuring the preservation of water resources for future generations.

First Septage Treatment Plant (STP) in Batangas City

In a recent development, PrimeWater, in collaboration with the Batangas City Water District (BCWD), inaugurated the first Septage Treatment Plant (STP) in Batangas City. This facility is designed to contribute to the protection of water sources in the area by providing efficient and reliable septic tank desludging services. It aligns with the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004, reflecting the concerted effort to uphold the highest public health standards.

Impact on Local Households and Businesses

The STP, located in Barangay San Jose Sico, is engineered to treat 80 cubic meters per day of wastewater from approximately 45,000 households and businesses. This initiative complements local legislation that mandates septic tank owners to desludge every five years. The implementation of the STP highlights PrimeWater's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and public health. By ensuring proper wastewater treatment before disposal, it aims to safeguard the local water resources and contribute to the broader goal of sustainable development.