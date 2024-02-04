Presidential Reunion and Hotel Renewal: A Tale of Nostalgia and Anticipation

On February 3, 2024, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took a trip down memory lane, attending his high school's 50-year reunion at La Salle Greenhills (LSGH). The gathering, suitably christened 'Galing ng Green,' saw the President, a proud graduate of the 1974 batch, accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, immersing in nostalgia with former classmates, including BDO Unibank director Walter Wassmer.

Speculations and Traffic Snarls

Despite swirling speculations, Wassmer was not appointed as the finance secretary. The anticipation around the event also caused heavy traffic on Ortigas Avenue, with locals and attendees alike eager to catch a glimpse of the President and rumored high-profile guests. However, notable figures such as House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto were absent from the reunion.

A Presidential Directive

In the midst of the homecoming festivities, President Marcos initiated a new directive. The order mandates presidential appointees to submit updated personal data sheets and clearances within a tight 30-day deadline, signaling a government purge.

Discovery Suites Set for a Milestone Makeover

Meanwhile, in the heart of Ortigas Central Business District, Discovery Suites, a hotel owned by the Tiu family, is gearing up for a significant renovation. The proposed makeover comes in anticipation of the hotel's 25th anniversary next year, with an estimated expenditure of around P24 million for each floor. The renovation will not compromise the spaciousness of the rooms, a factor that has made the hotel popular amongst Asian Development Bank staff.

Dynamic Pricing and Kitchen Takeovers

The hotel, under the new leadership of Carlo Cruz, a seasoned veteran in the hotel industry, has witnessed an uptick in occupancy rates and revenues from 2022 to 2023. Embracing a dynamic pricing policy, Discovery Suites aims to offer a tailored experience for its guests. The hotel also plans to introduce 'kitchen takeovers,' collaborating with renowned chefs and restaurants to elevate its F&B outlets.