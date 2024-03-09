President Marcos Jr. Encourages Unity and Forgiveness During Ramadan 2024

As the Muslim community in the Philippines prepares for Ramadan, starting March 10th and concluding on April 8th, 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extends his warm wishes and solidarity.

Advertisment

In a heartfelt message, he underscores the period's potential to foster kinship among Filipinos, urging for forgiveness and harmony. Ramadan, a time for reflection, spiritual growth, and fasting from dawn till dusk, holds "special significance" in illustrating the country's cultural and religious diversity, according to Marcos Jr.

Presidential Solidarity and Hopes for National Unity

Marcos Jr.'s Ramadan message this year is a beacon of hope for strengthening communal ties and understanding across the diverse fabric of Philippine society. He emphasizes the profound contributions of the Muslim community to the nation's history and heritage, advocating for this holy month to be a catalyst for collective progress. The President's call for forgiveness and embracing a spirit of harmony reflects his vision for a future where "love and understanding prevail."

The observance of Ramadan is marked by fasting, prayer, and reflection, a time when Muslims worldwide seek a deeper connection with Allah. Marcos Jr. lauds this demonstration of faith and devotion, recognizing it as a foundation for stronger community bonds through shared beliefs. Despite the absence of a holiday declaration for the start of Ramadan, the President's message of solidarity with the Muslim community underscores a commitment to inclusivity and respect for all religious practices in the Philippines.