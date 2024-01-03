en English
Business

Prada Group and SSI Group Forge Joint Venture to Amplify Brand’s Presence in the Philippines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Prada Group and SSI Group Forge Joint Venture to Amplify Brand’s Presence in the Philippines

Italian luxury fashion giant, The Prada Group, has embarked on a joint venture with the Philippines-based SSI Group, a trusted operator of a wide array of luxury brands across Asia. The newly formed venture, ‘Prada Philippines’, signifies a strategic move to bolster Prada’s presence in the Philippines, backed by an initial combined investment of PHP 41.6 billion (around USD 298.7 million) from both entities. Plans are underway to ramp up the total investment to a staggering PHP 380 billion upon completion.

Details of the Joint Venture

In this partnership, The Prada Group will command a majority stake of 60% in the new venture, with the remaining 40% held by Stores Specialists, a subsidiary of the SSI Group. This alliance signals a shift from their previous franchisee-franchisor relationship, evolving into joint venture partners – a strategic maneuver that is predicted to fuel accelerated growth for the Prada brand in the country and streamline operational efficiencies.

Scheduled Commencement in 2024

According to a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the joint venture is slated to kick-off at the outset of 2024. The Prada Group’s brand umbrella encompasses names such as Prada, Miu Miu, and Church’s, while the SSI Group operates esteemed brands like Balenciaga, Boss, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, Loewe, and Alexander McQueen in the Asian market.

Implications for the Luxury Market in the Philippines

This alliance between the Prada Group and the SSI Group, two powerhouses in the luxury fashion industry, is likely to have a significant impact on the luxury market landscape in the Philippines. As the Prada brand strengthens its foothold in the Philippines through this joint venture, consumers can expect a more diverse range of offerings and a more enhanced shopping experience. Moreover, this development might also inspire other global luxury brands to explore similar growth opportunities in the region, potentially redefining the luxury retail scene in the Philippines.

Business Fashion Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

