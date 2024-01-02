Potential Jeepney Fare Hike Highlights Concerns Over PUV Modernization Program

The IBON Foundation, a non-profit research, education, and information development institution in the Philippines, has warned of a potential surge in minimum jeepney fares. Over the next five years, fares could skyrocket to between P45 and P50, a significant hike from the current rates. This impending increase is largely due to the corporatized framework introduced by the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

The PUV Modernization Program: A Double-Edged Sword?

The PUV modernization program is a government initiative aimed at overhauling the public transportation system in the Philippines. Its cornerstone is the introduction of eco-friendly vehicles and the establishment of more structured transport operations, aimed at reducing pollution and improving the commuting experience for millions of Filipinos. However, the shift towards a corporate model under this program raises significant concerns. The main concern being that it could potentially lead to higher operating costs, which might then translate into increased fares for commuters.

Impact on Everyday Transportation Costs

The IBON Foundation’s estimate provides a worrying insight into how the modernization initiative might impact everyday transportation costs for Filipinos. It highlights the possibility of a scenario where the benefits of a modern, eco-friendly, and structured transport system might be overshadowed by affordability and accessibility concerns. These concerns are particularly pertinent given that jeepneys, a common mode of transport in the Philippines, are used by a large proportion of the population, including low-income groups.

Reactions and Responses

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) revealed that only 40% of jeepneys in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been consolidated for the PUV Modernization Program. As of January 1, 2024, those who failed to apply for consolidation will no longer be allowed to operate. This policy has drawn criticism from Senator Imee Marcos, who pointed out the high cost of modern jeepneys as a significant barrier. Meanwhile, transport group Piston has expressed hope for a deadline recall, but Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) officials have dismissed fears of a transport crisis post-deadline.

In conclusion, while the PUV modernization program may bring much-needed improvements to the public transportation system, the potential economic impact on commuters cannot be overlooked. The projected fare hike serves as a reminder that the transition towards a modern, corporate transport model should be balanced with considerations of affordability and accessibility, particularly for the most vulnerable sections of the population.