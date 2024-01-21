Possible Further Reductions in Banks' Reserve Requirements by BSP Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the central bank of the Philippines, has hinted at possible additional cuts in the reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for banks within the current year. However, BSP Governor Eli Remolona has made it clear that an easing of monetary policy is unlikely in the first half of the year.

Ramifications of Reduced Reserve Requirements

In June 2023, the BSP reduced the RRR for various types of banks, leading to a substantial decrease in the reserve requirements for universal and commercial banks, non-bank financial institutions with quasi-banking functions, digital banks, thrift banks, rural banks, and cooperative banks. Reserve requirements, which are the minimum reserves that financial institutions must maintain, have a significant impact on the amount of money these institutions can lend.

The current reserve requirements following the reductions stand at 9.5% for universal and commercial banks and NBQBs, 6% for digital banks, 2% for thrift banks, and 1% for rural and cooperative banks.

Steady Overnight Borrowing Rate

The Monetary Board has kept the overnight borrowing rate steady at 6.50%, with the overnight deposit and lending facilities remaining at 6.0% and 7.0% respectively. Despite predictions from former Finance Secretary Bemjamin Diokno and BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, that the BSP might slash interest rates by up to 100 basis points by the end of 2024 due to manageable inflation and global monetary adjustments, Remolona has warned that the country still faces inflation concerns.

Continued Inflation Concerns

Remolona cites a baseline forecast for 2024 around 4% or 4.2%, with potential supply shocks, including rice imports and the El Niño phenomenon, potentially impacting this forecast. Inflation in 2023 averaged 6%, which exceeded the previous year's figures and went beyond the target range but remained within the Development Budget Coordination Committee's assumption.

The article also delves into the significant transmission of rate changes due to the Philippine central bank's rate hikes since 2022. With headline inflation returning to target at 3.9% but average inflation for 2023 standing at 6.0%, well above the central bank's target, the BSP's benchmark rate hikes to rein in inflation are also highlighted. The upcoming meeting of the rate-setting Monetary Board on February 15 to review interest rates is also a key point of discussion.