Pope Francis Elevates St. John the Baptist Parish Church to Minor Basilica

St. John the Baptist Parish Church, located in Taytay, Rizal, has been elevated to the distinct status of a minor basilica by Pope Francis. This landmark decision marks it as the 23rd minor basilica in the Philippines, a first for both the Diocese of Antipolo and the province of Rizal. The Vatican's declaration was announced by the Diocese of Antipolo on January 29, closely following another significant event in which the Antipolo Cathedral was proclaimed an international shrine.

Historical and Religious Recognition

The St. John the Baptist Parish Church, a 16th-century establishment, has been recognized for its historical and religious significance with this new status. The declaration of a church as a minor basilica is a high honor in the Catholic Church, reflecting its importance in terms of devotional, historical, artistic, and cultural value.

Responsibility and Commitment

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo expressed the sense of responsibility that comes with this new status. He emphasized that the newly declared minor basilica should serve as a channel of God's overflowing graces, a working instrument of charity to the people, and a welcoming home. This aligns with the church's journey towards Synodality, a path that encourages participation and sharing among all members of the Church.

The Journey of Synodality

Synodality, as a journey of walking together, involves the active participation of the entire People of God in the life and mission of the Church. The declaration of the church in Taytay as a minor basilica underscores the importance of this journey, creating a space that invites all to participate in the transformative power of faith.