Polytechnic University of the Philippines Upholds ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing top-notch education by successfully retaining its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification. This accomplishment wasn’t achieved overnight; it’s the product of consistent effort, high standards, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Endorsement by Socotec Certification Philippines

The awarding body, Societe de Controles Techniques (Socotec) Certification Philippines, conducted a meticulous audit of the university’s quality management measures. Following a rigorous assessment, PUP was recommended for the continued endorsement of its QMS accreditation, further solidifying its status as a premier educational institution in the country.

A Testament to Quality Education

According to PUP President Manuel Muhi, the university has successfully implemented the necessary rectifications outlined in the corrective action procedure during the annual surveillance audit. This accomplishment is a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in its educational services, contributing to its reputation as an institution of choice for students seeking quality education.

More Than Just an Accreditation

ISO 9001:2015 accreditation is more than just a certificate; it’s a reflection of an institution’s commitment to quality and continual improvement. By achieving this recognition, PUP has reaffirmed its promise to its students, faculty, and stakeholders that it will continue to strive for excellence in all its endeavors. As the university moves forward, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide quality education, nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.