en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Polytechnic University of the Philippines Upholds ISO 9001:2015 Certification

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Polytechnic University of the Philippines Upholds ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing top-notch education by successfully retaining its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification. This accomplishment wasn’t achieved overnight; it’s the product of consistent effort, high standards, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Endorsement by Socotec Certification Philippines

The awarding body, Societe de Controles Techniques (Socotec) Certification Philippines, conducted a meticulous audit of the university’s quality management measures. Following a rigorous assessment, PUP was recommended for the continued endorsement of its QMS accreditation, further solidifying its status as a premier educational institution in the country.

A Testament to Quality Education

According to PUP President Manuel Muhi, the university has successfully implemented the necessary rectifications outlined in the corrective action procedure during the annual surveillance audit. This accomplishment is a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in its educational services, contributing to its reputation as an institution of choice for students seeking quality education.

More Than Just an Accreditation

ISO 9001:2015 accreditation is more than just a certificate; it’s a reflection of an institution’s commitment to quality and continual improvement. By achieving this recognition, PUP has reaffirmed its promise to its students, faculty, and stakeholders that it will continue to strive for excellence in all its endeavors. As the university moves forward, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide quality education, nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.

0
Education Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
59 seconds ago
Turing Scheme Faces Challenges Amid Successes
A recent report by IFF Research regarding the first year of the Turing Scheme presents a mixed bag of achievements and challenges. The Turing Scheme is the UK’s post-Brexit alternative to the Erasmus+ exchange program. The study reveals that despite its accomplishments in providing international study and work experiences to UK students, the program’s problematic
Turing Scheme Faces Challenges Amid Successes
Harvard's First Black President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
8 mins ago
Harvard's First Black President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Massive Recruitment Drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants Launched in Tamworth
8 mins ago
Massive Recruitment Drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants Launched in Tamworth
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
5 mins ago
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
Isabela State University and SM Group Ink Academic Partnership
5 mins ago
Isabela State University and SM Group Ink Academic Partnership
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
6 mins ago
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
Latest Headlines
World News
Jon Godfread Announces Reelection Bid as North Dakota's Insurance Commissioner
45 seconds
Jon Godfread Announces Reelection Bid as North Dakota's Insurance Commissioner
Health Centers in EMBO Barangays Shut Down Amid Makati-Taguig Dispute
48 seconds
Health Centers in EMBO Barangays Shut Down Amid Makati-Taguig Dispute
Alex Singleton Poised to Break NFL Tackle Records
55 seconds
Alex Singleton Poised to Break NFL Tackle Records
The Robins Gear Up for a Major Revamp: Stadium Upgrades, IMG Score Improvement and Trophy Ambitions
1 min
The Robins Gear Up for a Major Revamp: Stadium Upgrades, IMG Score Improvement and Trophy Ambitions
Adam Copeland Unveils Ideal Retirement Scenario: An Emotional Finale at Maple Leaf Gardens
1 min
Adam Copeland Unveils Ideal Retirement Scenario: An Emotional Finale at Maple Leaf Gardens
Baseball's Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.
2 mins
Baseball's Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.
Cancer Care Parcel CEO, Dr. Shara Cohen, Awarded British Empire Medal
2 mins
Cancer Care Parcel CEO, Dr. Shara Cohen, Awarded British Empire Medal
Zosurabalpin: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
2 mins
Zosurabalpin: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Howard University's Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse
3 mins
Howard University's Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app