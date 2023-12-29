en English
Philippines

PNP Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers in Tacloban City

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:31 am EST
PNP Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers in Tacloban City

In an effort to ensure safer New Year celebrations in Tacloban City, Leyte, the Philippine National Police (PNP) are heightening measures to curb the sale and use of illegal firecrackers. PNP Eastern Visayas Director Brig. Gen. Reynaldo Pawid spearheaded an inspection of firecracker and fireworks retailers on December 29, 2023. This action is part of a wider campaign across the region to promote safety during the festive season, complementing the Department of Health’s objective for peaceful celebrations.

Regulating Fireworks

The PNP has granted permits to 120 retailers throughout the region, including in Tacloban, Leyte province, Northern Samar, Biliran, Samar, Southern Leyte, and Eastern Samar. Additionally, permits have been issued to three distributors. These permissions allow the sale of authorized firecrackers and fireworks, ensuring adherence to fire safety regulations and the prohibition of illegal items.

The Human Cost

Prior to the inspection, the Department of Health reported four fireworks-related injuries in Eastern Visayas. The victims, all male, suffered head, eye, and hand injuries from banned firecrackers, including a portable cannon (‘lantaka’) and a ‘Five Star’ firecracker.

Online Sales and Law Enforcement

The PNP has arrested five online firecracker sellers in separate entrapment operations since December 19 as part of their directive to intensify operations against the illegal manufacture and sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials. The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group Cyber Response Unit has urged the public to avoid purchasing firecrackers online, citing potential criminal use. Seized items included various types of firecrackers and prohibited materials, along with the marked money used in the operations.

Philippines Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

