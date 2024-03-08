PNP Director in Western Visayas Condemns Policemen Moonlighting as VIP Pet Nannies

The regional director of the Philippine National Police in Western Visayas, Brigadier General Jack Wanky, recently admonished law enforcement officers in the region for degrading their profession by moonlighting as bodyguards and pet caretakers for VIPs. This practice, as revealed, not only undermines the integrity of the police force but also violates anti-graft laws, prompting a stern warning against such activities.

Crackdown on Unprofessional Conduct

Brigadier General Jack Wanky's comments came after discovering that several police officers in Negros and Panay islands were serving VIPs beyond their official duties, including pet sitting. Wanky, who just took office less than three weeks ago, expressed his disappointment and issued a clear directive to the 12,000-strong police force to cease such demeaning activities immediately. He highlighted the risk of being charged under the anti-graft and corrupt practices law for police officers moonlighting as bodyguards without proper authorization from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Implications for Professionalism and Ethics

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), echoed Wanky's concerns, emphasizing the serious questions moonlighting raises about the professionalism and ethical standards of law enforcers. Aliño pointed out the inevitable conflicts of interest that arise from such activities, underlining the prohibition against them. Wanky advised that policemen under his command should instead engage in lawful enterprises to uplift their lives, profession, and enhance the PNP's image, credibility, and integrity.

Policy and Procedure for Security Escorts

Wanky also addressed the provision of security escorts to citizens, including politicians, clarifying that those in need must justify their requests and secure permits from the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) before being assigned police security aides. Without a PSPG permit, no police officer can serve as a personal security aide to anyone outside official duties. This policy aims to ensure that police resources are appropriately allocated and that officers remain focused on their primary responsibilities.

The call for a return to professionalism within the PNP in Western Visayas serves as a reminder of the high ethical standards expected of law enforcement officers. By condemning the practice of moonlighting as VIP pet nannies and unauthorized bodyguards, Brigadier General Jack Wanky and his colleagues are taking significant steps towards restoring the integrity and credibility of the police force in the region.