Business

PLDT Global Corp. Enhances TINBO Platform to Empower Overseas Filipinos

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
PLDT Global Corp. Enhances TINBO Platform to Empower Overseas Filipinos

In a recent announcement, PLDT Global Corp. has broadened its digital services spectrum on its TINBO (Tindahan ni Bossing) platform. The expansion includes online shopping and food e-gift vouchers, further empowering Filipinos living abroad to support their kin in the Philippines.

Revolutionizing Support through TINBO

Powered by PLDT Global, the TINBO platform allows overseas Filipinos to procure various digital services. These include e-gifts, gaming PINs, healthcare PINs via mWell, and Smart Virtual Numbers (SVNs) for secure transactions. Additionally, users can conveniently pay Philippine utility bills online, ensuring constant support for their families back home.

Strengthening Ties with the DMW

In its commitment to cater to the Filipino diaspora, PLDT Global has also reinforced its collaboration with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). The objective is to widen the accessibility of services and support the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in times of need. This collaboration is especially crucial in light of recent events, such as the New Year’s Day earthquake in Japan affecting numerous OFWs and their families. To support those affected, the DMW has established a helpline.

Empowering the Filipino Community

PLDT Global, in partnership with the PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) and the Asian Carriers Conference, is contributing significantly to the welfare of OFWs. The company offers free Wi-Fi access at the DMW, upskilling certifications, and farming grants. Such initiatives further support the empowerment and business development of the Filipino community abroad.

Albert Villa-Real, president and CEO of PLDT Global, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to serving the Filipino diaspora by offering more ways to care for their loved ones back home. The expansion of TINBO services is a testament to this commitment, providing a comprehensive digital solution to overseas Filipinos.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

