PISTON Resists Jeepney Consolidation Amid PUV Modernization

The transport group PISTON is rallying against the impending prohibition of non-consolidated jeepneys in the wake of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program. This stance comes as a rebuttal to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)’s edict that, from February onwards, non-consolidated jeepneys will be deemed illegal and subject to apprehension.

Jeepney Consolidation Under the PUV Modernization Program

The LTFRB’s decree is a part of the government’s efforts to modernize and regulate the nation’s public transport system. Under the PUV Modernization Program, jeepneys are obliged to consolidate, a move which PISTON opposes, citing concerns over the livelihood of individual operators and potential impacts on the commuting public.

Implications for Jeepney Drivers

The policy has immediate and far-reaching implications for jeepney drivers who agreed to the consolidation policy under the PUV Modernization Program. These include the potential loss of ownership and the threat of legal charges. PISTON has been vocal in its appeal for the reconsideration of the consolidation deadline, a plea that has resonated with drivers across the country.

The Modern Jeepney: A Controversial Design

Further fueling the debate is the design of the modern jeepneys. Critics argue that it lacks the traditional aesthetic charm of the jeepney, a symbol of Filipino ingenuity and culture. Additionally, transport cooperatives in Cebu have raised issues regarding the selection and procurement of modern vehicles under the PUV Modernization Program.

The battle of PISTON for the right of non-consolidated jeepneys to continue operating exemplifies the complex and often contentious issues surrounding public transport modernization. As the deadline looms, the fate of the non-consolidated jeepneys hangs in the balance, and the voices of the affected parties grow louder.