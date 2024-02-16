PIID Unveils Youngest Board: A New Era of Design for Societal Transformation

In the grandeur of the recently restored Goldenberg Mansion, the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID) charted a new course into the future. On an evening dedicated to both reflection and aspiration, the PIID unveiled its new Board of Trustees, a group marked by its youth and dynamism, poised to steer the organization towards a horizon where design transcends aesthetics and becomes a vehicle for societal transformation. This momentous occasion, held on February 16, 2024, did more than just inaugurate a new board; it encapsulated the PIID's commitment to leveraging design for positive change, underlining the significance of the creative industries in shaping a better world.

Advertisment

A Vision for Change

The induction of the youngest board in PIID's 60-year history signifies more than a generational shift; it embodies a renewed vision for the role of interior design in the Philippines. The evening was not just about the transition of leadership but also about setting strategic priorities that align with the broader goals of societal transformation. Special guest chairwoman Sheila Romero took the stage to highlight the ongoing legislative efforts aimed at updating the National Building Code of the Philippines. Her discourse underscored the critical nexus between design, safety, and regulatory frameworks, emphasizing the need for a built environment that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also resilient and inclusive.

Collaboration as the Key

Advertisment

Amid the grandeur of the event, incoming PIID president Paolo Castro delivered a compelling speech that struck a chord with the audience. Castro's message centered on the imperative of collaboration among creative professionals. The call for unity extended beyond the design community, reaching out to the government and various stakeholders, advocating for a collective approach to nurturing the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act. This collaborative spirit is seen as essential in harnessing the full potential of the creative industries as a catalyst for national development and cultural enrichment.

Excellence Recognized

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the PIID Outstanding Professional of the Year award to architect and interior designer Ed Calma. This accolade is not just a testament to Calma’s exceptional talent and contributions to the field of interior design but also reflects the PIID’s dedication to celebrating excellence within the industry. Calma’s recognition served as an inspiration to the attendees, encapsulating the evening’s theme of aiming for excellence while contributing to societal betterment through design-driven initiatives.

In conclusion, the induction of the new Board of Trustees at the Goldenberg Mansion marks a pivotal moment for the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers. With a focus on strategic priorities that emphasize societal transformation through design, collaboration with government and industry stakeholders, and the recognition of excellence in the profession, the PIID is set on a path that promises not only to elevate the interior design industry in the Philippines but also to contribute significantly to the nation's overall development and cultural landscape. Through the leadership of its youngest board yet, the PIID is poised to redefine the boundaries of design, making it an integral part of the fabric of Philippine society.