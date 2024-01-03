Philippines Sends Three Athletes to 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games is set to witness an unprecedented participation from the Philippines with three teenage athletes ready to make their mark on the icy tracks and slopes of South Korea’s Gangwon Province. This is a remarkable achievement for the Philippines, a tropical country, demonstrating its capability to compete in winter sports and embodying the Olympic spirit of overcoming obstacles and striving for excellence.

Meet the Philippine Contingent

These young athletes include 16-year-olds Peter Groseclose, a short track speed skater, and cross-country skier Avery Balbanida, along with 14-year-old freestyle skier Laetaz Rabe. Groseclose first qualified for the quadrennial Winter Youth Olympic Games through his performance at the 2023 ISU Junior World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Germany. Balbanida, based in Calgary, qualified as the only under-18 athlete from the Philippines. Rabe, who lives in Switzerland and hones her skills in the mountainous terrains of Europe, secured her spot through her efforts in Switzerland.

Support from the Philippine Olympic Committee

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), under the leadership of president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, is showing full support and encouragement for the young athletes. The delegation will leave for Korea in the third week of January, along with key officials of the POC, who will be in attendance at the event.

Winter Youth Olympics: A Stage for Young Athletes

The Winter Youth Olympics are scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 1, 2024, in Gangwon Province, South Korea, utilizing many of the venues from the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. This event provides young athletes an international platform to showcase their abilities and represent their countries. The participation of the Philippine athletes not only highlights their personal accomplishments but also marks a significant moment in the country’s sporting history.